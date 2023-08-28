Get ready for another culinary treat with Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen. This week, we’re delving into the rich food culture of Okinawa, at the Hawaii Okinawa Center Legacy Ballroom.

For this exclusive episode, Sam and John are joined by none other than the VP of Operations at Sun Noodle, Hisae Uki. With her expertise and Sun Noodle’s reputation for producing top-tier authentic Okinawan style noodles, she’s the perfect guide into the delectable world of Okinawan cuisine.

Kicking off the culinary adventure, Hisae unveils the secrets of the traditional Okinawa Soba with Rafute. This dish, a savory blend of braised pork belly and perfectly cooked soba, promises to be a revelation for your senses. But that’s not all! Hisae introduces a second showstopper: Mochy Mochy Garlic Butter Noodles, an innovative dish utilizing the unique texture of Okinawa Soba. Your taste buds won’t know what hit them.

Yet, our dynamic duo Sam and John don’t stop there. Bringing their signature flair to the mix, they present a succulent 3 island fish dish made with Saba, Mahimahi and Shutome, paired exquisitely with a butter mushroom stir fry. A symphony of flavors, paying homage to both traditional and contemporary culinary arts.

All these tantalizing tastes serve as a delicious prelude to the Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s Okinawan Festival. Happening on September 2nd and 3rd at the Hawaii Convention Center, it’s a vibrant celebration of Okinawan culture, traditions, and of course, food!

Eager to join the festivities? Head over to www.okinawanfestival.com for more details. Embark on this Okinawan culinary journey with us and explore flavors that transcend borders.

Tips in a Pinch with Sam & John: Mastering Carry Over Cooking

Join Sam & John for a culinary treat! Sam explores carry over cooking: the secret to perfectly cooked veggies. Curious about why vegetables still cook after being removed from heat? Let Sam enlighten you, while John adds his signature touch. Learn the art of impeccable veggies with our dynamic duo!