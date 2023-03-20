It’s a very special Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. Uncle Sam and Johnny meet with Glen Hayashida, President and CEO and Jenna Copley, Registered Dietitian to make 3 Kidney friendly dishes. Uncle Sam shows that not only can you make dishes that are ahhmazingly tasted but also healthy for you too. Dishes made on this episode were:

– Steamed Shutome with mixed veggies

– Tofu Hekka

– Mixed Berry Tart

Even Sidney the Kidney stopped by to say hello!

The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is having their annual Kidney Walk, Saturday March 25th starting at 8am. Register and help them raise their goal to $200,000! For more information please visit

RECIPES FOR THIS EPISODE BELOW:

STEAMED SHUTOME WITH MIXED VEGGIES

1 8 oz shutomi fillet

3 oz Hawaii Ulu Cooperative Kalo

3 oz Hawaii Ulu Cooperative Ulu

1 medium carrot, sliced

1 sweet red pepper, sliced

Cilantro for garnish

For Ginger Pesto:

2 TB ginger, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 green onions, thinly sliced

1 small bunch cilantro, chopped

½ TB Olive oil

Low Sodium Aloha Shoyu and Mrs. Dash to taste

Place fish, kalo, ulu, carrots and sweet peppers in a steamer. Cook until the fish is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

For the ginger pesto: Place ginger, garlic, green onions, cilantro, olive oil, Aloha Shoyu and Mrs. Dash in a food processor or blender and process until well combined.

Plate vegetables and place fish on top. Garnish with ginger pesto and sprig of cilantro.

VEGAN TOFU HEKKA

1 block firm tofu, cubed

1 carrot, julienned

1 small onion, sliced

4 stalks celery, sliced diagonally

5 stalks asparagus, sliced diagonally

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 TB ginger, chopped

½ bunch watercress, chopped

3 TB Low sodium vegetable stock

1 TB Honey

Mrs. Dash to taste

Stir fry vegetables in vegetable stock until tender. Add tofu and honey. Mix well.

Season with Mrs. Dash to taste.

MIXED BERRY TART

1 box Peppermill Puff Pastry Sheets

1 carton blueberries

1 carton raspberries

1 carton strawberries, sliced

1 8 oz. container Sugar Free Cool Whip

1 box Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding

1 TB lemon juice

Honey

Bake puff pastry and pudding as directed.

In a medium bowl, mix berries and lemon juice. Slightly macerate the berries. Add drizzle of honey and set aside.

Once puff pastry is cooled, cut in half lengthwise, remove top layer and set aside.

Spoon pudding in an even layer on the puff pastry.

Add layer of berries and a dollop of Cool Whip. Cover with the top layer of puff pastry

Tips in a Pinch: Steaming your Veggies and Protein

A kidney friendly tip from Uncle Sam and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.