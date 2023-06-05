In this exciting episode of “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen,” Sam and John pay a visit to Coach Chris Brown, the defensive coach for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. They embark on a mission to create healthy and delicious meals that perfectly fit Coach Brown’s busy lifestyle. With their culinary expertise and Coach Brown’s valuable input, they whip up a variety of nutritious dishes to fuel the team’s success. Join us as we step into Coach Brown’s kitchen and discover the winning combination of taste and nutrition. Stay tuned for an episode filled with flavor, teamwork, and healthy eats on “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen.”

Tips in a Pinch: Fish on Fish

