Sam and John head over to Former NFL Player and UH Great, Greg Salas’ house to cook up some new meals from his leftovers. Being a novice in the kitchen, Salas is eager to learn the basics from Chef Sam. Uncle Sam and John whip up some Hispanic inspired dishes from leftover chicken, and short ribs. Dominque, Greg’s wife joined the boys at the table when it’s time to grind.

Here’s a recipe from this episode for you to try:

Instant pot Spicy Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

-Kalbi Short rib

-Salty Wahine Hot Lava Seasoning

-Cayenne

-Cumin

-Garlic

-Onion

-Tomato

-Aloha Shoyu Kalbi Sauce

Marinate kalbi short ribs with Salty Wahine Hot Lava Seasoning. Once the short ribs are evenly coated with seasoning let it rest so the seasoning melts into the meat. After you have rested the short ribs for about 15 minutes it’s time to sear. Add oil to a fry pan and heat stove to medium high. Once your frying pan is heated sear all sides of the short rib until it has a nice brown color. Remove short ribs from the pan and let it rest on the side. With the excess oil from the pan sauté your garlic, onions, and tomatoes. Add sautéed vegetables and short rib into the instant pot and cover the meat with Aloha Shoyu Kalbi Sauce. Add Cayenne, Cumin and some water to the instant pot as well. Once all your ingredients are added to the pot let the short ribs cook for 35 minutes or until soft. After the short ribs are cooked shred the meat and eat as you desire.