Welcome to a mouthwatering new episode of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen! This time, we have the privilege of featuring the dynamic duo of Kay Mukaigawa and her talented son Justin. Prepare to be dazzled as Justin showcases his culinary prowess with a sensational Yuten Hokkaido Scallop dish, complemented by his homemade truffle ponzu ikura. With his expert techniques and innovative twists, Justin brings out the natural flavors of the fresh scallops, creating a truly unforgettable dining experience. Get ready to indulge in the extraordinary flavors and creativity that unfold in this captivating episode of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen!

Mastering Meat Coating: Uncle Sam’s Essential Trio of Olive Oil, Flour, and Seasoning!

Unlock Culinary Excellence with Uncle Sam’s Meat Coating Tips: Olive Oil, Flour, and Seasoning Take Center Stage! Join us for a special episode where Uncle Sam unveils the key to achieving perfectly coated and flavorful meat. Discover the transformative power of a simple combination of olive oil, flour, and expertly chosen seasonings as Uncle Sam demonstrates how this trio can elevate your dishes to new heights. Whether you’re pan-searing a steak, breading chicken cutlets, or preparing tender pork chops, learn how this essential coating technique can enhance flavors, seal in juiciness, and create irresistible textures. Tune in now to master the art of meat coating with Uncle Sam’s invaluable tips!