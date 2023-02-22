HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians of many denominations who recognize the holy season of 40 days leading up to Easter.

Those who observe Lent typically give up bad habits or food items they enjoy in recognition of Jesus’ 40 days of temptation in the desert.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Many Catholics and some Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays. People tend to come up with different vegetarian and pescatarian food ideas during this time frame.

Sam Choy has a segment called Sam Choy in the Kitchen where he goes over different dinner ideas, tips on cooking, and ways to prepare a quick snack with Living 808 anchor John Veneri.

This Friday, many people will be looking for a fish or vegetarian dinner idea. Here are three fish tips to consider when planning out meals for the next few Fridays.

Ceviche is the perfect snack or appetizer to enjoy for lunch or dinner. According to Sam Choy the best way to make sure your ceviche doesn’t cook is to let your shrimp sit in lime juice for about 10 or 15 minutes.

His tip is to also add two tablespoons of olive oil when you mix the shrimp and lime juice blend up.

For those who picked up fish for dinner, Sam Choy has a tip on how to properly butterfly the fish for various ways of cooking.

He suggests keeping your knife close to the bone and crunch your way through the fish from back to front until you get to the head.

“When you get to the head just give it a little love tap,” said Choy.

He said when you butterfly a fish, it typically cooks faster and it’s a nice way to enjoy the fish.

“When you butterfly a fish, one side you get the bone and the other side you will get the nice fillet,” said Choy.

The fish will also cook evenly when you use this type of method to cut the fish for grilling.

Lastly Sam Choy shows John how to assemble a quick ahi tuna slider. He suggests first putting down your base sauce, then adding some sort of lettuce, followed by the ahi tuna, tomatoes and the bun top.

For the Fridays you want to abstain from fish entirely Sam Choy has a tip on the best way to sauté vegetables.

Sam Choy said it is important to have your stove on high when you sauté the vegetables.

“You are caramelizing the vegetables quicker and you are bringing in all the flavor, it is just infusing it all together,” said Choy.

He said many people make the mistake of sautéing vegetables on a lower setting which doesn’t bring out all the flavors at once. This tip is perfect for those who opt to make a vegetable stir fry and choose to leave out the meal protein.

In the demonstration, John is seen sautéing cherry tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and lima beans. However, Choy said you can use this tip on any type of vegetable you would like for a stir fry.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more tips or food ideas from Sam Choy click here.