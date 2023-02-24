The boys are off to see Doug and Chloe Crabbe, a bbq aficionado and a baker in training. Uncle Sam gets creative and whips up some Smoked Pork Shoulder Jook, perfect for the rainy weather, while John learns a thing or two about Dougz Rub a proprietary blend of spices concocted by Doug Crabbe. Not new to the BBQ and Smoke scene Crabbe shows off his skills with a flavor packed Smoked Salmon. His daughter Chloe is no slouch in the kitchen either, putting together a Lime Tart that make Uncle Sam and Johnny say AHHHHHmazing.

Here’s a recipe from this episode for you to try:

Kafir Lime Leaf Vinaigrette

1 Cup White Vinegar

2 TBSP Dijon Mustard

Honey

Minced Garlic

Himalayan Salt

Aloha Shoyu Hawaiian Honey Glaze

Aloha Shoyu Kalbi Sauce

Olive Oil

Chopped Kafir Lime Leaves

Add 1 cup of white vinegar, 2 tbsp Dijon mustard, honey, minced garlic, Himalayan salt, the aloha shoyu products, and olive oil to a blender. Blend all the ingredients until everything is mixed. Once you’ve blended all your ingredients add your chopped kafir lime leaves into the blender and blend. Prepare your favorite salad and enjoy!

