Sam and John recently embarked on a culinary journey at Daniel K Inouye International Airport, where they had the pleasure of meeting Chef Andrew Ocetnik of HMS, along with special guests Governor Josh Green and his wife, Jaime Green.

Chef Andrew showcased his culinary finesse with two outstanding dishes—a flavorful Ahi Poke capturing the essence of Hawaii’s seafood and a delightful Fried Noodle dish featuring succulent Kalua Pork.

Not to be outdone, Chef Sam presented a Seared Ahi Salad, a masterpiece combining seared ahi with a medley of fresh vegetables for a symphony of flavors.

The presence of Governor Josh Green and Jaime Green elevated the experience, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of this unique culinary fusion at Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

Explore our photo gallery for a glimpse of the delectable dishes and memorable moments shared with Chef Andrew Ocetnik, Governor Josh Green, and Jaime Green.

Sam Choy’s Quick and Easy Seared Ahi Salad: A Flavorful Journey

Embark on a culinary adventure with renowned chef Sam Choy as he shares his expertise in Pacific Rim cuisine on the latest Tips in a Pinch, on creating a Quick and Easy Seared Ahi Salad. Join us for a tantalizing exploration of Chef Choy’s innovative approach, as he transforms simple ingredients into a vibrant and flavorful salad masterpiece.