Sam and John are off to the westside to visit Chris, Kim and Aiden for another edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen. Uncle Sam cooks up a stuffed portobello mushroom dish and stresses the importance of seasoning your mushrooms before pan searing. Chris, Kim and Aiden do their best to teach Uncle Sam the proper way to pronouce Rouladen, a dish prepared by Aiden’s aunty Debbie that Chef Sam re-purposes to be a delectable dish for even the fanciest of brunches. Johnny puts his “french” hat on to figure out the proper way to say Clos Du Bois, you be the judge on how he did. Fun, food, family, that’s what this episode is all about.

Tips in a Pinch: Seasoning your mushrooms

The importance of seasoning your mushrooms before cooking.