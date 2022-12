In this special edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen, Uncle Sam is joined by his son Chris Choy and his two granddaughters, Kaʻiwa and Claire in the family Choy kitchen. Kaʻiwa shares how to make a Feta Pasta dish while Claire makes two kinds of Naan bread pizza. Chris and Uncle Sam make 2 Moi dishes, fit for kings. The whole gang get together at the end of the show for the best time… time to grind.