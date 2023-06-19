Join Sam Choy, the godfather of poke, and Johnny on a special Father’s Day episode of “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen” as they head to Kauai for the 3rd Annual Koloa Landing Kauai Poke Fest. Alongside celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez and executive chef Ronnie Rainwater, they serve as judges while showcasing their own unique poke creations. This star-studded culinary event celebrates the art of poke, with contestants vying for the title. From Sam Choy’s legendary poke recipe to Aaron Sanchez’s vibrant Mexican-American fusion and Ronnie Rainwater’s innovative touch, the TV audience is treated to an unforgettable display of flavors. With a touch of Father’s Day sentimentality, this episode encapsulates the joy of food, family, and the competitive spirit. Don’t miss this mouthwatering feast for the senses on “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen”!

Tips in a Pinch: The Secret Sauce “Literally”

Unlock the Magic: Discover Uncle Sam’s Secret Sushi Rice Sauce Recipe! Elevate your sushi experience with this tantalizing sauce, adding flavor to each bite. Embrace the enchantment and elevate your sushi game with Uncle Sam’s secret sauce!