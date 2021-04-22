Mother’s Day gift guide 2021

If you’re not sure how to wrap a Mother’s Day gift, opt for eco-friendly packaging. Reusable grocery bags, baskets or totes are all practical options.

Mother’s Day gifts

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to start searching for gifts. While flowers can candy are quintessential, some people are searching for something unique to give this year. In fact, many are looking for more personal gifts like self-care essentials or high-tech kitchen appliances that may appeal more to recipients.

To find a Mother’s Day gift that will surprise and delight, take a look at this list of favorite picks to gift. There are options at every price point, including a few convenient e-gifts.

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $100

If $100 is your maximum budget for Mother’s Day, you’ll be pleased to find quite a few options at this price point, including a variety of beauty and self-care essentials.

A hot brush

Hot brushes are some of the most popular hair styling tools. Versatile and easy to use, they create salon-quality looks without the hard work or the high price. They build volume from the roots and curl tips to create bouncy, full hairstyles.

A luxury mask kit

Skincare enthusiasts appreciate the results from luxury face masks, like this four-pack from Peter Thomas Roth. The set includes masks for resurfacing, refreshing, firming and detoxifying. The masks can be refrigerated prior to use so recipients can enjoy a cooling, relaxing application.

Perfume from a much-loved brand

If you’re thinking of giving a new perfume this Mother’s Day, consider Coach Eau de Parfum, a perennial favorite for its fruity-floral scent. It’s a popular choice for Coach loyalists, though the versatile, energetic scent makes a perfect gift for anyone.

A lightweight robe

Nothing beats an at-home spa day, and this comfortable lightweight robe is the right weight to wear for styling hair, applying mud masks or lounging. The full-length design and cool to the touch material exudes luxury and comfort.

A mini fridge

A mini fridge for bathrooms and vanities is this year’s must-have beauty gift. Many skincare products apply better when they’re chilled, like some cleansers or masks. Certain skincare tools, like gua sha scrapers or jade massagers, can also be chilled inside a mini fridge.

Best Mother’s Day gifts over $100

If you’re willing to go over the $100 mark for gifts, some of the best gifts for Mother’s Day in this bracket include electronics and accessories that make life easier.

A percussive massager

Give your mother the relaxing treatment they deserve with a percussive massager. The powerful pulsating action relieves muscle tension. Percussive massagers with several attachment heads, like this one from PlayMakar, are excellent for targeted massages.

A designer tote

An everyday tote, like this one by Michael Kors, is handy for moms on the go who need to carry a modest collection of essentials. These styles are the right size for day trips and have a main oversized compartment that holds devices, water bottles and a makeup bag.

A pair of earbuds

From talking on the phone hands-free to jogging with jams, Apple AirPods Pro are the top of the class for earbuds. In addition to rich sound quality from AdaptiveEQ, AirPods have a noise cancellation mode for peaceful listening without ambient noise.

An air fryer

Air fryers continue to impress with their limitless healthier cooking options. Cooking enthusiasts appreciate the ease of oil-free cooking for classic comfort foods like air-fried chicken, doughnuts or frozen waffle fries. Air fryers keep cleanup to a minimum — something every mom can appreciate.

Best Mother’s Day gifts on a budget

If you’re shopping on a budget, there are plenty of worthy Mother’s Day gifts, including some from high-end brands like these.

An aromatherapy kit

Help your mom unwind with a deluxe aromatherapy kit. Once they add therapeutic-grade essential oils to the diffuser, it’s only a matter of minutes before the entire room takes on a pleasant aroma. It’s a suitable gift for anyone who values the importance of self-care and relaxation.

A rugged tumbler

Whether moms are heading to the office or hauling kids to soccer practice, this rugged Yeti tumbler is down for the trip. It’s designed with double-walled insulation to keep drinks at the optimal temperature, hot or cold, and it’s available in 14 colors.

A luxe shower duo

Upgrade a mom’s everyday shower routine with this Philosophy You’re Amazing set. It comes with shower gel and whipped body cream in one of the beauty brand’s best-selling scents. Both products melt into skin, leaving it soft and supple.

An elegant tea sampler

Passionate tea drinkers will love this presentation-worthy specialty teas box. The set comes with eight individually wrapped varieties, including green and peppermint. Flavors are rich and full-bodied, and they always hit the spot.

Best e-gifts for Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for a quick and convenient gift that’s still thoughtful, consider sending one of these e-gifts to recipients on Mother’s Day.

An endless e-book subscription

If you know an avid reader who uses a Kindle or the Kindle app on other devices, consider giving them a subscription to Kindle Unlimited. It offers access to over one million titles, including many e-books compatible with Audible narration.

A wine club subscription

Wine aficionados with ambitious palates will enjoy Naked Wines, a wine subscription service that supports independent winemakers. They’ll get to try an extensive variety of domestic and international wines that are otherwise hard to find or made in limited batches.

A convenient meal delivery service

Freshology delivers chef-prepared fresh meals to your doorstep. It’s an incredibly convenient gift for busy moms or new moms with limited time who still want to eat healthy, nutrient-rich meals. Best of all, subscribers can hand-pick weekly menus and even repeat meals they love.

A binge-worthy streaming service

If binge-watching shows is a favorite pastime, give Mom a Hulu subscription. They can watch cult-favorite original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Castle Rock” as well as plenty of documentaries, dramas and comedies.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

