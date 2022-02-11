Food prices are rising, but you can still save money buying nonperishables in bulk

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt the food manufacturing and distribution industries a serious blow, and it looks like they’ll spend most of 2022 trying to recover.

Recent supply chain issues have decimated the availability and increased prices of all kinds of products. Important staples like meat, dairy and fresh vegetables are in short supply and at high costs in large portions of the country.

To maximize your purchasing power and save money in the long run, stock up on high-quality nonperishable staples to keep in your pantry. By ordering these nonperishable foods from online retailers, you can get premium groceries while saving cash.

Tips for keeping your grocery bill low

Minimize food waste: Nobody likes wasting food, but everybody’s guilty of it from time to time. Rotate your food stocks regularly and use the oldest ingredients first to avoid spoilage.

Best nonperishable grocery staples to buy in bulk

Bob’s Red Mill Muesli

More interesting and nutritionally balanced than plain oats, muesli includes nuts, seeds and fruit and is great both hot and cold. Bob’s Red Mill is famous for its wide range of high-quality grain-based foods like this one.

Cheerios

This classic whole-grain cereal makes a great low-sugar breakfast. If it’s a little bland for your tastes, consider Multi Grain Cheerios, which are just as good for you and have varied flavors.

Palouse Garbanzo Beans

Chickpeas are a nutritious and high-fiber food that can star in a heavily spiced Indian dish, add substance to a crisp salad or turn into creamy, nutty hummus. These particular beans are dried and sold in 5-pound bags, but you can also buy canned chickpeas in bulk from other brands.

Nishiki Medium Grain Rice

This medium-grain milled rice has a great texture, plenty of flavor and is great with a wide range of dishes. It comes in 5-pound bags and can be bought in a pack of two.

Gatorade Thirst Quencher Powder Pack

Gatorade replenishes electrolytes and calories with the best of them, but it’s also really expensive when bought by the bottle. To reduce your caloric intake, consider the alternative sugar-free version.

