Cuisinart stainless steel toaster review

Buying a new toaster seems uncomplicated on the surface, but a little digging can uncover a variety of features to choose from, including plastic or stainless steel, two- or four-slice options and whether or not you want a display screen. Not all toasters work the same, and many leave users with unevenly toasted bread, soggy frozen waffles or cold pastries.

The Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster promises to bring “digital technology and elegant design to your home” with its multiple toasting options and a digital interface. The brand claims this toaster is one of the most intuitive and versatile options on the market. As a bonus, its four slots will feed you and your family that much sooner.

To determine if the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster lives up to its promises, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster

We tested the Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster in our typical day-to-day routine for 2 weeks while making food items of unique sizes and consistencies, such as sandwich bread, bagels and sourdough bread. Our tester also used all the functions and shade settings to try and achieve their desired results.

What is the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster?

The combination of its state-of-the-art design and digital technology is what makes this toaster alluring and unique. While the Cuisinart toaster is large enough to accommodate four slices, it blends in with other stainless steel appliances if you decide to keep it on your counter. We thought it looked contemporary and clean.

One distinguishable component is the intuitive control interface, which displays the shade setting and a convenient countdown timer. These are just a few features that help the toasting experience feel effortless.

Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster price and where to buy

The Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster sells for $77.24 at Amazon. You can also find it at Kohl’s, Macy’s and Home Depot.

How to use the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster

Not all toasters function the same, as we discovered while testing the Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster, a modern upgrade from previous models we owned. First, the setup was straightforward and consisted of unwrapping the toaster and plugging it in. We recommend reading the manual to understand all of the toaster’s functions and how to use them appropriately.

On the front of the toaster, the blue backlit LED display features a number coinciding with the shade setting as well as a countdown timer that indicates when your toast will be ready, which is helpful for rushed mornings. Press the plus or minus buttons to choose a shade between one and seven, one being the lightest and seven being the darkest.

Dual independent controls make this toaster ideal for a big Sunday brunch or two people getting out the door at the same time. Each side of the four-slice toaster can be adjusted to a different shade setting and type of food. Plus, the 1 1/2-inch wide slots will self-adjust and center the bread for even toasting.

Underneath the display screen, you’ll also see four function buttons that light up blue when in use. For example, if you want to reheat a bagel, both the bagel and reheat buttons should be lit up. Here’s a quick explanation of the function buttons.

Bagel: Toasts only the top half of the food item. As a bonus, a helpful diagram explains which way to place the bagel.

Toasts only the top half of the food item. As a bonus, a helpful diagram explains which way to place the bagel. Defrost: Slowly warms up to defrost and then toast without leaving your waffle, toaster pastry or frozen bread soggy.

Slowly warms up to defrost and then toast without leaving your waffle, toaster pastry or frozen bread soggy. Reheat: If the toast has been sitting for a while, this function will warm it up without re-toasting or burning it.

If the toast has been sitting for a while, this function will warm it up without re-toasting or burning it. Cancel: Immediately stops the toaster and raises the item.

You can also toast a simple piece of bread without using any of the special setting buttons, which is a fifth function of the toaster.

Thanks to the high lift lever feature, you won’t burn your fingers when removing items from the Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster. Instead, by boosting the lever upward, the food is lifted out of the slots for easy removal. Plus, the integrated cord storage underneath makes it easy to put away when you’re done using the toaster.

Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster benefits

Overall, we think the Cuisinart CPT-435 strikes a nice balance between clever, modern functions and intuitive operation. We found it lighter and more accessible to move around and operate than other toasters on the market.

There were a few features we were impressed with, including the wide range of shade levels, the removable crumb trays that make cleaning simple and the bell alarm to let you know when your food is done toasting. The defrost and reheat functions are also convenient and work well.

Above all, we thought the LCD screen and countdown timer were the device’s highlights. It adds a contemporary feel to the already modern design along with the controls that feel comfortable and high-quality.

Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster drawbacks

While the Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster is wide enough to fit many thick food items, the first downside we noticed was that the slots were too short to toast our sourdough bread, forcing us to cut our bread in half for it to fit. We also wished there was a way to turn off the bell chime indicating when the food is done.

The most significant and common drawback of the Cuisinart CPT-435 is uneven toasting, specifically on the darker shade settings. Those who prefer lightly toasted bread may not encounter the issue. However, we noticed one side of the toast often got significantly darker than the other side, particularly when using shade settings five and above.

The stainless steel body is also prone to fingerprint smudges, as with all stainless steel toasters.

Should you get the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster?

Based on our experience, we think the Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster offers more features than other comparable toasters, such as the reheat and defrost functions, which are convenient on time-crunched mornings. We were also impressed with the overall aesthetic and modern design.

However, due to uneven toasting issues and short slots, we thought the core performance was average. Therefore, we recommend the Cuisinart CPT-435 4-Slice Toaster to those who value convenient features and a sleek aesthetic over evenly toasted bread every time.

