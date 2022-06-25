Packing cubes are great for organizing the contents of your suitcase as well as for reducing clutter while making more space in your luggage.

Which Eagle Creek packing cubes are best?

Packing cubes offer a simple and effective solution for organizing your belongings and creating space within your luggage. They can be purchased individually or in sets, with the latter being especially useful, as they allow you to sort clothing and soft items by size and type. Eagle Creek makes packing cubes in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles to suit every need. Once you own a set of Eagle Creek packing cubes, you’ll never want to travel without them, and the Eagle Creek Specter Set should cover all your basic needs.

What to know before you buy Eagle Creek packing cubes

Compression versus non-compression packing cubes

All packing cubes allow you to stuff clothing and other soft objects into manageable compartments that slot easily into your suitcase or backpack. Some Eagle Creek packing cubes go one step further and can be compressed once the lid is closed. These feature a separate zipper that is secured after the cube is compressed, reducing the volume of your luggage even further.

Mesh vs. standard packing cubes

Standard packing cubes are made of a single type of fabric that fully encases the contents once the zipper is secured. Others feature mesh front panels that serve dual purposes. They ventilate the contents, which is especially useful in humid climates, and they also let you see the contents of the packing cube to help you locate certain contents more easily.

Packing cube sizes

Packing cubes come in a range of sizes and most Eagle Creek packing cube sets come in sets of three which is ideal for sorting different articles of clothing. These might include socks and underwear in a small cube, t-shirts and lighter tops in a medium cube, and pants and pullovers in a large cube. Smaller cubes are also useful for keeping electrical devices and peripherals, medical items, and toiletries close to hand.

What to look for in quality Eagle Creek packing cubes

Zipper quality

Zipper quality is especially important with compression packing cubes, as they must stay fastened and not break under pressure. Even regular packing cubes must be able to handle being stuffed to capacity, and this requires high-quality zippers. Thankfully, Eagle Creek products are tested under strain to ensure their zippers maintain their integrity under duress.

Materials used

Packing cubes are usually made of polyester or nylon fabric. The best options are made from reinforced ripstop nylon, but their material is almost always lightweight, durable, thin, and has water-resistant properties. Eagle Creek products represent good value for money and use high-quality materials throughout. Those that have a TPU-laminate coating are especially waterproof.

Portability

Packing cubes are portable by design, and Eagle Creek models have integral handles with which to carry them. These are also useful for sliding them in and out of rucksacks, and it’s a good idea to always pack your cubes with the handles facing the bag’s aperture. These also come in handy for hanging your packing cubes in a wardrobe or for drying after washing.

How much you can expect to spend on Eagle Creek packing cubes

Single Eagle Creek packing cubes cost between $10-$25. A set of three costs between $25-$40, and if you have more to pack, you can always buy extra singles or additional sets as required.

Eagle Creek packing cubes FAQ

Do I need compression packing cubes?

A. Compression packing cubes are great if you have very limited luggage space, and they can be invaluable if you are backpacking and have lots of possessions to carry. However, they can leave clothing very wrinkled, whereas a standard packing cube neatly rolls them up, leaving them much more presentable on arrival.

How many packing cubes do I need?

A. A set of three packing cubes per person is usually enough to make a significant dent in your luggage space and to keep your clothes, underwear, and a few other peripheral items organized. As a tip, purchase different color cubes for different people to avoid confusion when unpacking.

What are the best Eagle Creek packing cubes to buy?

Top Eagle Creek packing cubes

Specter Set

What you need to know: This top-opening set offers a variety of different sizes to organize a range of clothes and essential items.

What you’ll love: These water-resistant bags are made of tough rip-stop material and can store dirty items as well as clean clothes. They have strong zippers and carry handles at the top, and the set should fit in most medium to large-sized rucksacks.

What you should consider: While this set is great for organization, the individual cases do not compress clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Eagle Creek packing cubes for the money

Pack-It Set

What you need to know: This set of three cubes is ideal for those traveling with a suitcase, as they open at the front.

What you’ll love: The Pack-It Set has a mesh front that aids ventilation and enables visibility of the contents. This is especially useful when organizing your suitcase or searching for specific items. The zippers have a two-way opening, so they are easy to access while packed, and their grab handles assist with portability.

What you should consider: These packing cubes are not water-resistant like some sets, so care should be taken when packing liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pack-It Compression Set

What you need to know: This sturdy set can be compacted once the zippers are fastened to create even more space in your suitcase or rucksack.

What you’ll love: There is a case for larger articles of clothing and one for t-shirts, underwear and smaller soft items like hand-towels. These suitcases-within-suitcases have mesh fronts and strong carry handles for hanging and transportation.

What you should consider: Certain delicate articles of clothing are not suitable for compacting in compression cubes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

