Which ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop is best?

For over 10 years, Funko’s vinyl figurines have delighted fans of film, TV, music and all areas of pop culture. The small, adorable collectibles are a popular way to express love and support, whether you own just a couple or hundreds. With so many drawn from countless stories, there are Funko Pop toys for all to enjoy, including fans of beloved Disney animated movies.

Characters from the popular 2021 film “Encanto,” which tells the story of a magical Colombian family, are offered in Funko form. The best “Encanto” Funko Pop figurine, of Luisa Madrigal, showcases a relatable role model from the charming tale.

What to know before you buy an ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop

‘Encanto’ story

“Encanto” is a 2021 Disney animated musical about the Madrigals, a multigenerational family living in a quiet mountain town in Colombia. Each member of the family possesses a special power, except for 15-year-old Mirabel, the story’s central figure. However, when the mystical house in which they live starts to fall apart, Mirabel takes it upon herself to find the cause and save her family.

There are seven Funko Pop figurines in the “Encanto” series, representing the main family. They are Mirabel, Luisa, Julietta, Isabela, Antonio, Abuela Alma and Bruno, all of whom we get to know during the film.

Characteristics

Most Funko Pop figurines, including all from the “Encanto” series, stand just under 4 inches tall. An oversized head makes up about two-thirds of the figurine. Despite the big head and exaggerated eyes Funko Pops are known for, each toy is designed to be instantly recognizable as the character it is depicting.

Funko Pops are made from polyvinyl chloride, a cheap, durable form of plastic. That’s why Funko Pops are also referred to as Funko vinyls.

Use

Funko Pops do not have any points of articulation; they are not posable action figures but collectibles meant to be put on display and simply observed. As they are small and sturdy, they easily fit on a shelf, nightstand, office desk or countertop. They are lightweight and durable as well, so they are easy to transport.

While most people take them out of the box to showcase, avid collectors may keep them in a box or display case to preserve their quality, hoping they gain value over time. While popular, though, “Encanto” Funko are not so rare and beloved that they will increase significantly in worth.

What to look for in a quality ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop

Trusted seller

Collectible figurines in general and Funko Pops in particular are susceptible to fakes, forgeries and scams due to their popularity. Only buy from trusted sellers to ensure authenticity and quality.

Sealed box

Purchase only new figurines sold in a sealed, authentic box. This will also protect against any potential fraud or defects. Each box has a number on the top right corner; this is the mold number. In some cases, the same vinyl mold is used to produce multiple figurines with different finishes. As there are only seven characters in the “Encanto” series, there are seven different molds used.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop

They cost about $12-$30, depending on popularity and availability at the time of purchase.

‘Encanto’ Funko Pop FAQ

How do I clean my Funko Pop vinyl?

A. The vinyl coating makes cleaning Funko Pops quick and simple. Dust regularly with a soft, non-abrasive cloth. For a deeper clean, wash for a few minutes with mild soap and warm water. For stubborn dirt, use a toothbrush to agitate the surface until clean. Avoid using any harsh chemical cleaners, as they can cause discoloration.

Are there any chase variants or special Funko Pops in the ‘Encanto’ series?

A. This small series does not feature any variants, unique finishes or large collectibles. All seven figurines are the same size, with colors faithful to the film.

Will Funko release any new ‘Encanto’ figurines?

A. Funko regularly releases series of collectibles alongside new stories or new characters. For example, there are over 25 different Thor Funko Pop vinyls inspired by various appearances on screen. As “Encanto” was just one film and there are no spinoffs or sequels planned, it’s unlikely new toys will be released.

What’s the best ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop Disney: “Encanto” Luisa

What you need to know: The super-strong, anxious Luisa is depicted here in a stoic pose and colorful dress.

What you’ll love: Luisa plays a prominent role in the film and is a fan favorite for her song “Surface Pressure,” in which she admits trying to be strong while coping with anxiety. The subtle design conveys bravery and poise.

What you should consider: This popular figurine is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Disney: “Encanto” Mirabel

What you need to know: The heart of the film, this figure of Mirabel captures her hope and playfulness.

What you’ll love: In her signature outfit with iconic glasses, Mirabel is seen with her hips askew holding a magical butterfly. Mirabel is the heart of the film and a strong role model for young ones.

What you should consider: This popular Funko can be hard to find in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Disney: “Encanto” Bruno

What you need to know: This mysterious family member is the topic of one of the most popular Disney songs of all time.

What you’ll love: The outcast of the Madrigal family, Bruno is depicted with his faded clothes, disheveled hair and pet rat. His expressionless face and shy pose hint at the film’s big reveal.

What you should consider: Bruno isn’t as colorful and vibrant as other figurines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.