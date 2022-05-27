Which Disney princess dollhouse is best?

One of the most magical toys a child can receive is a dollhouse. Designed for hours of imaginative play, there’s no limit on the fun that can be enjoyed. Children who are fans of Disney princesses are especially fond of dollhouses that are designed in the style of their favorite character. Unlike generic designs, these dollhouses depict scenes and elements from specific Disney movies.

After reviewing all top selections, our choice for the Best of the Best Disney princess dollhouse is the KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse. This dazzling three-story features stunning detail, fun accessories and top-quality materials.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess dollhouse

Recommended age

Just as with all other toys, dollhouses have recommended ages for play. When buying a Disney princess dollhouse, it is important to look at the recommended age to ensure it is suitable for the child you are buying it for. Most dollhouses are appropriate for kids 3 and up. However, some have small pieces, and are recommended for older ages.

Favorite Disney princess

Although not a big deal with adults, getting the “right” Disney princess character for children is a must. Prior to buying a Disney princess dollhouse, know what princesses your child likes, and which ones they do not. Available dollhouses include princess-specific designs, as well as ones that are more generally themed.

Size

Dollhouses span a wide range of sizes. From compact, on-the-go designs to multi-level palaces, the choice you make will largely depend on how much space there is for the dollhouse. If you are purchasing this for a child outside of your home, be sure to consult with their parent about space limitations.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess dollhouse

Officially licensed

Disney dollhouses that carry the official Disney licensing are built to the highest quality standards. Off-brand princess dollhouses that mimic elements from Disney stories are not backed by the quality of the Disney name. Opt for a dollhouse that carries official licensing for the best possible materials and craftsmanship.

Attention to detail

Disney princess dollhouses are designed with remarkable attention to detail. Rooms in each home contain items seen in all popular movies — including wardrobe items, furniture, and other popular characters. Children love feeling like they’ve been placed in the middle of their favorite Disney fairytale when playing with their dollhouses.

Tells a story

Part of the fun of a dollhouse is that children are able to unleash their imagination. To enhance the wonder, Disney dollhouses tell a story. Whether in Cinderella’s dream castle, or in Belle’s enchanted home, children are reminded of the key plot points in each movie. Most rooms actually depict key scenes from various movies. For example, in Cinderella’s Royal Dream Dollhouse, the top attic level displays images from the scene where the mice sew Cinderella’s first dress. This makes it easy for children to reenact their favorite movies with their own imaginative twist.

Includes furniture/accessories

All of today’s best dollhouses come fully furnished. This is no exception with Disney princess dollhouses. Homes contain couches, beds, kitchen appliances, tables and other key pieces of furniture. They also come with fun accessories, such as Cinderella’s glass slipper. Highly-rated Disney princess dollhouses often have 10-30 accessories and pieces of furniture included.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess dollhouse

The cost for a full-size Disney princess dollhouse ranges between $100-$200.

Disney princess dollhouse FAQ

What Disney princess dollhouse should I buy for my child?

A. This depends heavily on their preferences and age. The best strategy is to select an age-appropriate dollhouse that also features their favorite Disney princess(es).

Is it easy to assemble a Disney princess dollhouse?

A. Yes. Step-by-step instructions are included to help you put together each piece within minutes. Some of the larger dollhouses involve a bit more setup, but overall, they are simple to put together.

What’s the best Disney princess dollhouse to buy?

Top Disney princess dollhouse

KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse

What you need to know: Featuring three breathtaking levels, the KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse provides a beautiful play space.

What you’ll love: Gorgeous and spacious, the Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse is recommended for children three and older. It has five separate rooms, and comes with 11 pieces of furniture. Details such as the gold chandelier, golden staircases and hidden attic bring this dollhouse to life. Accommodates full-sized 12-inch dolls.

What you should consider: Rare reports of select accessories breaking during play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney princess dollhouse for the money

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

What you need to know: Celebrating all Disney princesses, this play castle is the ideal dollhouse for children who are fans of more than one character.

What you’ll love: This four-foot tall dollhouse is made for kids ages three and up. It has three separate stories, six rooms and an impressive 29 accompanying accessories. The dollhouse even features music and a lovely fireworks light show in the palace windows.

What you should consider: Some individuals have expressed wanting the setup process to be a bit clearer and easier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Disney Princess Dance & Dream Wooden Dollhouse

What you need to know: Suitable for ages three and up, the KidKraft Disney Princess Dance & Dream Wooden Dollhouse features a fun design that provides ample storage.

What you’ll love: Standing four-feet high, this large dollhouse has three unique levels. On top, children can stand up four full-size dolls on the circular stage (which spins to three songs). Images from multiple Disney movies — including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty” — are painted on the walls. A harp sound plays when the doors open.

What you should consider: Select individuals report that assembly can be more involved than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

