Which Lego Aquaman is best?

The King of Atlantis, Aquaman, is widely recognized as, not only one of DC Comics’ best characters, but simply one of the best superheroes in history. From his depiction as a weak yet lovable character in “Super Friends,” to the complex and Herculean character in “Aquaman,” the character is popular with countless audiences. Now he makes an appearance in Lego sets.

Right now the best Lego Aquaman set you can buy is the LEGO Super Heroes 76085 Battle of Atlantis. This set includes four figures, including Aquaman against the backdrop of the long lost city of Atlantis, which is breakable using the weapons included.

What to know before you buy a Lego Aquaman

Aquaman’s history

Aquaman was created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Morris for DC Comics. He made his debut in “More Fun Comics #73” in November 1941. Originally, Aquaman was the son of a famous undersea explorer who came to live in Atlantis. He breathed underwater and could communicate with sea creatures. This was later altered in the Silver Age of comics, where Aquaman was retconned to be the son of a lighthouse keeper and a water-breathing outcast from Atlantis. It was also during this time numerous details were added to his story, such as his octopus sidekick Topo and his co-founding of the Justice League.

How Lego works

Lego is made up of multicolored plastic pieces which interlock when pressed together. These pieces can come in different shapes and sizes, often as bricks or rods. With an imaginative mind (or the right pair of instructions) you can build incredible structures, from a scale size of the Willis Tower, to a Super Mario-inspired level.

The ideal age

Keep in mind that Lego pieces are small, and the accompanying instructions can be sometimes confusing, so we recommend only gifting Lego to children around ages 7 and up. Younger children may not only struggle with putting builds together, but they may also be vulnerable to choking on the small pieces. You could also help young children assemble the Lego so they can display it or play with it.

What to look for in a quality Lego Aquaman

Official Lego branding

These days, there are so many toy brick manufacturers attempting to copy Lego’s success. They will sometimes have designs that resemble certain intellectual properties, but they are changed enough so they cannot get sued. However, official Lego sets are made with high-quality plastic bricks and have official partnerships with accurate designs. Whenever possible, look for the Lego logos and branding. There are a number of Lego DC Comics superhero sets available to add to your collection as well.

Set design

Lego sets are coveted for the cool and interesting environments that the minifigures inhabit. Whether it’s an epic battle at an airport or an underwater city, Lego has never fallen short of creating imaginative and interactive scenery. Keep an eye out for Aquaman sets that allow you to interact with them in special ways, whether it’s a usable weapon or destructible structures.

Character details

Aquaman has a distinct design: He usually wears a green-and-orange scaled wetsuit and has a trident in one hand. The older minifigure depicts him with yellow hair, while the latest DCU version is based on Jason Momoa’s likeness, and has brown wavy hair. Some sets may also come with Atlantean guards clad in armor, Mera (the queen of the sea), and other additional characters that come with their own unique designs.

Additional characters and weapons

The Aquaman universe is rich with unique and interesting characters, including his wife Mera, his arch enemies Black Jack, Black Manta, Ocean Master and many more. These other characters can make playtime even more enjoyable for children looking to stage battles against characters. If they come with their weapons, such as blasters or vehicles, that enhance the experience.

How much you can expect to spend on Lego Aquaman

The cheapest Lego Aquaman sets start at around $20. They can soar up to about $100, depending on the complexity or rarity of the set.

Lego Aquaman FAQ

How old do you have to be to play with Lego?

A. While there are no age limits or restrictions when it comes to Lego, the sets do come with small parts that can be a choking hazard. On top of that, the process of assembling the sets can be a major hurdle for younger builders. Always check the recommended age on the Lego box, which is usually around 7 or 8 years old.

What is the difference between Brick Headz and minifigure?

A. Brick Headz look like bobbleheads and must be built using the supplied pieces. A minifigure is a classic, small-scale Lego figure.

What’s the best Lego Aquaman to buy?

Top Lego Aquaman

LEGO Super Heroes 76085 Battle of Atlantis

What you need to know: Affordable yet detailed build, perfect for Aquaman fans.

What you’ll love: The scenery features destructible elements and coupled with the characters’ weaponry makes for exciting play.

What you should consider: The villain has a cartoonish design, which doesn’t mesh well with the realistic portrayal of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Aquaman for the money

LEGO 76095 Aquaman Black Manta Strike

What you need to know: This set comes with a full replica of Black Manta’s submarine, complete with an opening cockpit and shooters.

What you’ll love: Comes with three iconic characters: Aquaman, Mera and Black Manta.

What you should consider: This is definitely on the pricier side of Aquaman Lego sets, as it almost costs $100.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO BrickHeadz Aquaman 41600 Building Kit

What you need to know: Looking for a cute yet challenging build? Check out the BrickHeadz version of Aquaman.

What you’ll love: A great collection and display piece, especially when paired with other DC superheroes.

What you should consider: Doesn’t look too much like Aquaman, and will require some building skills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

