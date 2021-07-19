Loose-fitting yoga pants can work well for slower classes, but for power yoga and other more challenging practices, you’re usually better off with tight-fitting pants.

Which yoga pants are best?

With the popularity of athleisure wear in recent years, workout clothes have become a staple in many people’s closets — even if they don’t exercise as often as they’d like. There are few workout pants as versatile — or popular — as yoga pants, which is why they’ve made their way into so many daily wardrobes.

Yoga pants are comfortable and stretchy enough for your yoga class, but they work just as well for other workouts too. Their fitted style is also more flattering and polished than traditional sweatpants, so you don’t have to feel self-conscious running to the store or picking the kids up from school in them. Yoga pants are also comfy enough for working from home or lounging around the house.

The best yoga pants are a versatile pair of workout pants that can transition to casual wear, making them ideal for yoga class, the gym, lounging at home and more.

Best yoga pants 2021

prAna Momento Capri Pants

Made with a recycled nylon and jersey blend, these yoga pants are lightweight and super soft. They feature flatlock seam construction to prevent chafing and a triangle gusset for a more comfortable fit. There’s also a convenient hidden pocket in the waist for your key.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Training AeroKnit 7/8 High-Rise Tights

These snug-fitting yoga tights move easily with your body, so you can stretch and bend in any position with ease. They’re ideal for more intense workouts, too, because they help support your muscles for improved power and endurance. They feature a seamless, high-rise waist and moisture-wicking material.

Sold by Adidas, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ideology Flex Stretch Bootcut Yoga Full-Length Pants

If you want yoga pants you can wear to the gym and then out and about, these are the pair for you. The bootcut style gives them a more polished look for running errands, while the four-way stretch makes it extremely easy to move around. The pants also have flat seams for reduced chafing and feature a moisture-wicking fabric.

Sold by Macy’s

Hanes Sport Performance Pant

These affordable yoga pants are an ideal option if you’re on a budget. They feature quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric, so you stay cool and comfortable during yoga or other workouts. They wash extremely well too.

Sold by Amazon

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Plus Size Essential Mid-Rise Leggings

These plus-size yoga pants are super soft and stretchy, so you can move freely through yoga classes and other workouts. The fabric also offers both moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties to keep you feeling dry and fresh. The wide, smooth waistband doesn’t roll down or pinch and even features a convenient zipper pocket.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Lululemon Align Full-Length Yoga Pants

These full-length yoga pants have a longer inseam to make them more comfortable if you’re tall. They have a high-rise waistband that doesn’t dig into the skin, and the lightweight material offers four-way stretch for greater comfort. The hidden waistband pocket is large enough to hold a key or gym pass too.

Sold by Amazon

Tory Burch High-Rise Compression Melange Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings

These sharp-looking leggings feature compression material to help support your muscles through yoga and other workouts. They’re also made with a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. The leggings are extremely opaque, too, so you don’t have to worry about any show-through when you bend or stretch.

Sold by Tory Burch

American Fitness Couture High-Waist Full-Length Pocket Compression Leggings

One of the softest pairs on the list, these yoga pants are made of a highly durable nylon material, so they can last for years. They dry quickly and wick away moisture to keep you cool and comfortable all day.

Sold by Macy’s

Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Capri Leggings

Made with a premium moisture-wicking fabric, these yoga pants are soft and opaque, so you can work out with confidence. They’re available in multiple waistband styles, including stay-put medium, high and cross waist. They have a drop-in pocket for small items in the waistband too.

Sold by Amazon

Healthyoga High-Waisted Yoga Pants

Made from a polyester/spandex blend, these yoga pants are soft and stretchy, making them comfortable for all-day wear. They have pockets, including one large enough for your phone, and feature interlock seams and a gusseted crotch to reduce chafing. They have a high waistband to smooth your stomach too.

Sold by Amazon

LifeSky Yoga Pants

These moisture-wicking yoga pants feature multiple pockets, including two side pockets that are large enough to hold your phone. They also have a high waist and a V-shaped waistband to help smooth your stomach. They’re squat-proof, too, so you don’t have to worry about them getting sheer when you bend over.

Sold by Amazon

Ideology Plus-Size Capri Leggings

These comfortable plus-size leggings offer a capri length and a mid-rise waistband that sits below your natural waist. They’re made of a moisture-wicking cotton-spandex blend and are machine washable for easy cleaning. They also have an interior pocket hidden in the waistband.

Sold by Macy’s

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Yoga Pants

These comfy yoga pants are made from extremely soft brushed cotton that stretches easily to allow for free movement. They also have a seamless waistband that never pinches the skin and a hidden pocket in the waist. They’re available in multiple shade options too.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Men’s 7/8 Warp Knit Yoga Pants

These men’s yoga pants offer a regular fit that’s comfortable for daily wear. The elastic waistband features a drawcord, so you can control how tight or loose they are. The pants are also made of moisture-wicking fabric and feature front pockets for your essentials.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

