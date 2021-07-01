Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
85°
Waipahu
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
2022 Hawaii Elections
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Who in Hawaii will benefit from student debt relief
Video
Stop littering Hawaii Volcanoes NP steam vents
Gallery
No charges in 2019 officer-involved shooting
Video
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp death: …
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Kawika Shoji announces retirement from volleyball
Top Stories
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Hawaii’s former jr. surf champion dies in Costa Rica
‘Bows Football Final — Duquesne reaction
Kapaa’s Aguano named interim HC at Arizona State
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Food 2 Go – Tight Tacos
Video
Top Stories
K9 & Keiki Carnival
Video
Top Stories
BBB Warns of Kupuna Abuse
Video
Food 2Go – Sprigs Grille Restaurant
Video
Ask A Specialist – Shoulder Fractures
Video
Kailua Dance Academy and the Queen of Nori
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The 2022 Move Electric Event will Take Place at Kamakana …
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii Tourism Authority Supports Local Events and …
Video
The Surfjack Hotel Offers Kama’aina Specials and …
Video
Dr. Paul Morton the Robot Doc
Video
Living Akamai: Real Estate Update
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
Trending Stories
Good Samaritan talks, saved teen from alleged abductor
Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case
Study: Hawaii is the worst state for teachers
Stop littering Hawaii Volcanoes NP steam vents
LIST: Food combinations only found in Hawaii