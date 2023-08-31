HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pickleball has really made an impact on local, recreational and competitive sports in Hawaiʻi.

Honolulu has its own pickleball league that has quickly grown over the last couple of years. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa even hosted its first Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championship in October 2022.

Much of the appeal comes from its easy, fun and team-oriented paradigm which provides a way of being active while also meeting new people.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced in March 2023 that they increased the City’s number of pickleball courts to accommodate the growing number of residents who are taking up the sport.

The department increased the dedicated courts that host pickleball games and tournaments which included improved management of outdoor courts.

“I love the fact that so many people in our community are enjoying this game. From young people all the way to people my age and older, I think that’s a wonderful thing,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi told KHON2.com.

But as Pickleball’s popularity continues to soar, local team and tournament organizers are sounding the alarm on the need to observe and ensure safety for the players.

“In support of Concussion Awareness Day on September 15th, Abbott and Concussion Awareness Now are teaming up with the Association of Pickleball Players to spread the word about the importance of getting a possible concussion checked,” said a spokesperson for Abbott and Concussion Awareness (ACA).

So, what are some of the injuries one can incur while enjoying a ‘friendly’ game of Pickleball?

There is the obvious strains and tears that come with sports like Pickleball.

But concussions are quickly rising to the top of the list. While the ball used in Pickleball is fairly light, the paddle is another story. Like tennis rackets and other forms of paddles, when traveling at high speeds to hit a ball, they can cause quite a bit of damage.

This of course leads to the discussion on traumatic brain injuries.

The ACA said that as Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, experts are estimating that it may cost approximately $400 million in healthcare costs this year.

This leads to the obvious question of safety equipment.

So, while you are out there enjoying Pickleball, remember that safety equipment can not only save lives. It also has the potential to protect you from a very serious head injury.