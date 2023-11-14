Now you can wear Grimace on your feet in comfy Crocs style

Considering that McDonald’s was famously franchised across the U.S. by none other than Ray Kroc, it was probably only a matter of time. McDonald’s just announced a cozy, nostalgia-driven collaboration that super fans of both burgers and ironic footwear will love. That’s right — McDonald’s x Crocs are here.

In a news release, McDonald’s announced the global line, which features multiple pairs of Crocs inspired by classic McDonald’s characters, plus Jibbitz charms to decorate them. The line also included several pairs of socks you could match to your McDonald’s Crocs, but they are currently sold out. In other words, you’ll need to move fast if you want to snag some of these items while they’re still in stock.

How to grab McDonald’s x Crocs products

They’re available online, at Crocs retail locations and at select wholesale partners, while supplies last. Check social media at @McDonalds and @Crocs for the latest updates on where to find them.

Oh, and buying these cozy items even supports a good cause. In honor of the collab, McDonald’s is donating some of the proceeds to its Ronald McDonald House Charities to help support families with children who are sick, helping them get access to the medical care and resources they need.

Get these McDonald’s x Crocs collab items while you still can

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog

These McDonald’s Classic Clogs are for those who want to proclaim their love of McDonald’s right from their feet (in ultimate comfort, of course). They come in the classic McDonald’s red and yellow, with a print of McDonald’s fries on the sole. They also include Jibbitz charms featuring a Big Mac, Nuggets, the Golden Arches and more.

McDonald’s x Crocs Birdie Classic Clog

McDonald’s lovers of a certain age will remember the nostalgic characters that inspired these throwback Crocs. This pair is modeled after Birdie, in yellow and red with a feather design and a Jibbitz charm of her eyes — extra long lashes included.

McDonald’s x Crocs Hamburglar Classic Clog

The Hamburglar gets a Crocs makeover. These black-and-white striped Crocs look just like the classic character’s outfit. The soles feature a silhouette of him running away (hopefully not after stealing your hamburger), and the included Jibbitz feature his iconic hamburger-print tie.

McDonald’s x Crocs Grimace Cozzzy Sandal

Grimace had a bit of a moment this year, so he gets his own shoes in this collab, too. His are Crocs sandals, lined with cozy faux fur for maximum comfort. The included Jibbitz include his eyes and mouth, so you can make the shoes look like Grimace himself.

McDonald’s x Crocs Five-pack Jibbitz

Dress up any Crocs you want with this five-pack of McDonald’s Jibbitz. Included are a Big Mac, fries, chicken McNuggets, a soft drink and the iconic Golden Arches.

