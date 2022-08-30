Which black Puma shoes are best?

Black shoes have a sleek, stylish look that can go with almost anything. Puma has a wide selection of black shoes for athletics and casual wear.

Founded in Germany in 1948, Puma has emerged as the world’s third-largest sports manufacturer. It makes shoes for multiple sports while it focuses on creating environmentally sustainable products. The best is the Smash 2 Sneaker. It’s comfortable, and the simple design makes it a versatile shoe that can be worn with almost anything.

What to know before you buy black Puma shoes

Why wear black shoes?

Black shoes can work well with casual and semiformal attire. They have a heavy, bold look that often goes best with a simple outfit. You want to wear black shoes with dark pants, and avoid wearing them with clashing colors, such as beige.

There are different variations of black Puma shoes. You can purchase all black or black with a white sole or Puma insignia. And just because a shoe is black, that doesn’t mean it conceals dirt, so you need to care for and clean them as you would lighter-colored shoes.

Sport

Some black Pumas are excellent everyday casual shoes, but Puma also makes shoes for basketball, training and motor sports.

Puma makes golf shoes and soccer cleats, while their running shoes are designed for three types of runners: frequent, casual and competitive.

Type of shoe

There are three main types of black Puma shoes.

Low-top: Cut below the ankle, low-tops are more common with tennis, running, casual and some basketball shoes.

Cut below the ankle, low-tops are more common with tennis, running, casual and some basketball shoes. High-top : These run higher to provide more ankle support and are common with basketball shoes and some casual shoes.

: These run higher to provide more ankle support and are common with basketball shoes and some casual shoes. Mid-top: These are the best of both worlds. They provide support but aren’t restrictive. Puma has basketball and casual shoes in mid-top.

What to look for in quality black Puma shoes

Vegan

This innovative Puma shoe line is made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester. These are a great alternative to leather shoes because they are less harmful to the environment.

SoftFoam

This is Puma’s patented dual-density insole. The layers of cushion in the sole make these shoes more comfortable and durable. This technology is found in numerous athletic and casual black Puma shoes

Xetic

This new foam cushioning technology was designed to improve the comfort and performance of certain Puma running shoes. It’s structured to support pressure points on the foot.

Lycra

This synthetic fiber is elastic and breathable, so it’s used to make the uppers in some Puma shoes more comfortable.

How much can you expect to spend on black Puma shoes

Pricing varies depending on size, material, and type of shoe. High-end black Pumas cost $350, but basic lifestyle shoes cost around $40. You can find children’s shoes and sandals for under $20.

Black Puma shoes FAQ

Does Puma make wide-width shoes?

A. Yes, Puma does make some wide shoes, but most Pumas tend to run narrow and smaller than some other brands. The classic Pumas tend to fit those with wide feet the best, but each shoe is different, and some can mold to fit your foot.

How can I clean my black leather or vegan Puma shoes?

A. First, use a dry brush or toothbrush to remove any excess dirt. Then, mix a delicate cleaning solution, such as mild laundry detergent or dish soap, in the sink and soak the shoes. Make sure you air dry them and don’t put them in a dryer because that can loosen the glue holding the shoes together.

How long do Puma shoes last?

A. The general rule of thumb with any pair of sneakers you wear regularly is to replace them every eight to 12 months or after 500 miles of use.

What are the best black Puma shoes to buy?

Top black Puma shoes

Smash 2 Sneaker

What you need to know: These sneakers are a modern take on the classic tennis-inspired design. They are made with top-quality leather uppers and come with a new and improved fit.

What you’ll love: The soles have a premium grip, while the all-black design creates a clean look. They are also durable, so they can last.

What you should consider: This shoe has a narrow fit, so if you have a wider foot, consider sizing up. This style only comes in men’s sizing, so women should size down 1.5 sizes.

Top black Puma shoes for the money

Roma Basic Sneakers

What you need to know: These light training shoes from the archive are a throwback to the 1968 style.

What you’ll love: These vegan leather shoes are designed with a compression-molded midsole and a bootie construction. To enhance comfort, support and mobility, this style offers a rubber outsole to create a firm grip, no matter the terrain. The lace closure helps maintain a firm but comfortable fit.

What you should consider: This style of shoe only comes in men’s sizes, so women should size down 1.5 sizes.

Worth checking out

Carina Sneaker

What you need to know: Inspired by a look made popular in California beach towns during the 1980s, this is a sturdy shoe with a simple design.

What you’ll love: Built for style and comfort, these shoes have a sock liner, which provides additional cushioning. They come in other black and white color combinations. These shoes are perfect for long days on your feet and can go with almost any outfit.

What you should consider: The SoftFoam technology can take up extra space in the shoe, so consider ordering a half size larger than your typical size.

