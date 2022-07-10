Technology

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
Waipahu
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Visiting Hawaii during hurricane season? Tips to …
DOH revises guidance on masks in schools
Your odds of getting bitten by a shark in Hawaii
Hilo man arrested for several drug charges
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 High School Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano hoping to put first career …
Top Stories
Kanekoa Texeira earns 100th managerial victory
Hawaii women’s volleyball releases 2022 schedule
Carissa Moore takes WSL’s top ranking to South Africa …
Kailua’s Joey Cantillo nearing MLB dreams
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Hawaii Governor’s Race: Josh Green
Video
Top Stories
BBB: Rental Scams
Video
Top Stories
July 11th is “Slurpee Day” at 7-Eleven
Video
Safety and Restrictions around Hawaiian Monk Seal …
Video
Hawaii Governor’s Race: Vicky Cayetano
Video
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Race: Keith Amemiya
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Improving Property Drainage Structural Systems
Video
Top Stories
CocoKealohi Offers DIY Pāpale Kits
Video
Living Akamai: Is your Hurricane Policy in Place?
Video
SNL’s Chris Redd is coming to Blue Note Hawaii
Video
TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill: Coors Light, Blue Moon & …
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Technology
Amazon flashes deals on Audible and Kindle services …
Top Technology Headlines
Trending Stories
Why these tourists say they won’t return to Hawaii
LIST: 2022’s best food trucks in Hawaii
DOH revises guidance on masks in schools
Your odds of getting bitten by a shark in Hawaii
PHOTOS: The grass houses in Hawaii back in the day