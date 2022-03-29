Best ways to calm a cat in heat

Unspayed female cats go in heat every so often once they’re old enough to reproduce. For most, this occurs when they’re around 4 to 6 months old. From then on, the cat will continue to experience a heat cycle every few weeks, a period that can last anywhere from a few days to over a week.

If you haven’t spayed your cat, she will continue to go into heat for the rest of her life. Fortunately, there are ways to help calm her during these cycles.

Signs of a cat in heat

There are several signs that your cat is in heat. These include:

Excessive yowling or mating calls that last for several days

Loss of appetite

Restless or anxious behavior

Unusual displays of affection such as frequently rubbing against your legs

Excessive grooming, especially of the genitals

Spraying or marking its territory

Persistently trying to go outside

Tips to calm a cat in heat

Introduce catnip

Catnip, or Nepeta cataria, is an herb you can give to cats. It comes either dried or as fresh catnip grass. While some cats become hyperactive or even aggressive when exposed to catnip, others become mellow and relaxed.

For a cat in heat, the calming effect won’t last long, but it can stave off the effects for 10 minutes or so. This is particularly helpful if your cat is constantly yowling or otherwise behaving in a way that’s difficult to manage.

Play with your cat

Playing with a cat in heat can distract it from such behaviors as scratching, yowling or wanting to go outside. Give your cat toys she can shred — the best are either filled with catnip or are puzzle feeders. These give your pet a better way to get out excess energy and can keep her calm for a while.

Get a heating pad

A heating pad or blanket where they sleep can help calm some cats in heat. This is because these pads give them a sense of comfort and safety.

Use Feliway

Feliway is a natural calming solution for cats, whether they’re in a heat cycle or are otherwise aggravated or anxious. It works by releasing a synthetic pheromone similar to the one cats excrete through glands on their faces when they’re feeling calm.

It comes in forms including diffusers, wipes and sprays, and is safe for pets and children. Diffusers tend to last the longest — up to 30 days at home — and have a proven calming effect on up to 90% of cats.

The great thing about Feliway is that it works on both male and female cats. It’s also effective in multi-cat households. However, it doesn’t start working right away, so it’s a good idea to start using it at least two weeks before your cat’s next heat cycle.

Keep your cat away from male cats

A cat in heat is more likely to become agitated or excitable around male cats. If you also have a male cat, it’s a good idea to keep them separate. If possible, see if you can move the male out of the house until the heat cycle ends.

If that doesn’t work, put them in separate rooms so they can’t interact. This might not completely prevent excessive meowing or other behaviors related to heat, but it can lessen them.

Keep your cat indoors

Unless you’re OK with your cat getting pregnant, keep her inside. Not only will this prevent accidental kittens, but it can help calm her, since she won’t be around other felines.

Go to the vet

If you don’t want to spay your cat, but you also don’t want her to go in heat, another option is to ask the vet to prescribe a synthetic progestin hormone injection such as Provera or Proclim. These hormones are meant to postpone or lessen the effects of the heat cycle.

Before prescribing the medication, the vet will conduct a physical examination of the cat to ensure there aren’t any hidden health problems. After that clears, you need to administer the medication by mouth, as it comes in either liquid or tablet form. To make this easier, you can hide it in something more palatable for your cat such as a Greenies Pill Pocket.

What you need to buy to calm a cat in heat

Petstages Interactive Cat Puzzles

These toy mice make sounds and have feathers and a burlap material to stimulate cats. They also hold treats and catnip, both of which can distract and help calm felines in heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pet Craft Supply Premium Potent Catnip

This container of natural catnip is chemical-free and potent enough to work for most cats. You can add it to your pet’s toys, bed or a scratching post to alleviate signs of anxiety or heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Relaxivet Pheromone Calming Spray For Cats

This spray helps keep cats calm and reduces unwanted behaviors such as fighting or inappropriate scratching. It’s drug-free, but releases a synthetic pheromone that keeps cats calm. For best results, spray it in the main areas where your cat spends her time and reapply it every six hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kaspiu Calming Collar for Cats

This three-pack of calming collars releases a pheromone that helps anxious or stressed cats calm down. It has a breakaway design so your pet won’t get caught or injured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree Cat Feeder

This puzzle feeder is designed to stimulate a cat’s natural hunting instincts, as well as slow down while eating, making it ideal for cats that need distraction, mental stimulation or are on a diet. It doesn’t spill easily and is easy to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

OurPets North American Catnip-Filled Cat Toys

Available in seven vegetable shapes, this interactive catnip-filled toy is a great option for stressed, anxious or bored cats. It also provides a welcome distraction for those who would otherwise engage in behaviors such as scratching or yowling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Vetriscience Composure Calming Treats For Dogs And Cats

Formulated to calm cats experiencing a great deal of stress, these treats start working within half an hour. The effects can last up to four hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

