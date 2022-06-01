Which Cosequin for dogs is best?

As your dog gets older, they will likely start to experience health issues similar to those we see in humans. Things like arthritis and mobility issues are common and can be incredibly painful, even debilitating. To protect your dog’s joints, you need to provide them with the proper nutrition and supplements.

Highly praised for its efficacy, both in clinical studies and by veterinarians, is Cosequin, a branded formula combining glucosamine and chondroitin. Of the Cosequin-specific supplements out there, you can’t go wrong with Nutramax Cosequin Maximum Strength Joint Supplement Plus MSM With Glucosamine and Chondroitin. It will protect your dog’s cartilage from breaking down and support the growth of new cartilage for long-lasting relief.

What to know before you buy Cosequin for dogs

Cosequin is categorized as an oral joint supplement formulated specifically to maintain joint health and prevent damage. The formula is composed of glucosamine chondroitin sulfate, though there are several various formulations available.

The two important ingredients are glucosamine and chondroitin. Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound in your dog that focuses on healthy joints by increasing the cartilage growth in damaged joints. Chondroitin helps by increasing the elasticity of your dog’s cartilage and nourishing it to improve its shock-absorbing properties.

With Cosequin, you can improve your dog’s mobility through stimulating the growth of new cartilage. With healthier cartilage, they’ll have healthy joints. Because damaged cartilage generally leads to a lack of mobility because of the restriction on full-range motion, using Cosequin can make major improvements to your dog’s ability to lead a less painful, more active life.

One of the major benefits of including a Cosequin supplement in your dog’s diet is the improvements it makes on their pain levels. Pain is usually caused by inflammation. Cosequin works through repairing damaged cartilage and preventing the breakdown of cartilage. This leads to healthy joints and less pain.

Because there are a few different variations on the Cosequin formula, consider the following when making your decision.

Specialized brand

There are several brands that carry a Cosequin formula. Choose one that specializes in and focuses entirely on joint health. By tailoring their brand to joint health, you’re more likely to wind up with a supplement that actually makes a difference, rather than choosing one from a company distracted by other ventures.

Clinical studies

Be sure to choose a supplement that has been through the rigors of clinical trials and studies. The results of these studies will inform you about the efficacy of a product before making your purchase. It also shows legitimacy of the product and the brand.

Certifications and approvals

Quality supplements should also have the appropriate certifications and approvals associated with their product. One to look for is an approval from the National Animal Supplement Council.

What to look for in quality Cosequin for dogs

Veterinarian-endorsed

When searching for a Cosequin supplement for your dog, be sure to look for one that’s been endorsed by veterinarians. The best veterinarian to get an endorsement from is your own. Ask which brand they would recommend. Their professional opinion will be based on an understanding of the science, plus a much better understanding of your dog’s health.

MSM

Some Cosequin supplements will say they are formulated with Methylsulfonylmethane or MSM, which is a well-known compound that treats arthritis in dogs. It’s like an added layer of treatment to help your dog start feeling better faster.

Chewable

Getting a dog to take a pill can be a nightmare. You either have to wrestle it into their mouth or find a way to trick them into eating it. Luckily, many Cosequin supplements are chewable, making them more like a treat than a pill. It’ll be easier to get your dog to take it and easier to dose.

How much you can expect to spend on Cosequin for dogs

Most Cosequin supplements for dogs range from $35-$60, depending on the brand you get and the quantity. Higher price doesn’t necessarily equate to a more quality product. Research the companies first and consider price second.

Cosequin for dogs FAQ

Do veterinarians recommend Cosequin?

A. Yes, veterinarians frequently recommend Cosequin, especially for older dogs and those suffering from joint and mobility issues. It’s actually the number one brand recommended for joint health.

What are the side effects of Cosequin

A. While Cosequin is a safe supplement for your dog, there is a chance of side effects. The most common are itching, fatigue, insomnia, headaches and allergy symptoms. Consult with your veterinarian if you’re concerned about these.

How quickly does Cosequin work?

A. Cosequin is generally considered a faster-acting supplement than others. Your dog will start seeing the benefits anywhere from four to six weeks after starting the supplement. At that point, you should see a marked difference in their pain levels and mobility.

What’s the best Cosequin for dogs to buy?

Top Cosequin for dogs

Nutramax Cosequin Maximum Strength Join Supplement Plus MSM

What you need to know: The most commonly-recommended brand of Cosequin for dogs is Nutramax, and its Maximum Strength formula will give your dog the greatest benefits to get back on their feet.

What you’ll love: This has been a favorite brand of veterinarians for over 20 years. The combination of ingredients in this formula is designed to keep your dog’s cartilage and connective tissue healthy. Since it comes in a chewable, it’s easy to give to your dog.

What you should consider: It’s crucial to remain consistent with this supplement or it won’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Top Cosequin for dogs for the money

NaturVet Senior Wellness Hip and Joint Advanced Soft Chews Plus Omegas

What you need to know: With a quality seal from the National Animal Supplement Council, this is a great budget option for your senior dog.

What you’ll love: NaturVet has over 25 years of experience in animal supplements and this one has the seal of approval from the National Animal Supplement Council, indicating it’s a trusted brand of Cosequin.

What you should consider: Some pet owners have reported digestive issues in their dog after using this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM

What you need to know: This Cosequin formula goes a step beyond the typical glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM formula with even more anti-inflammatory properties.

What you’ll love: This chewable is easy to dispense to your dog and it’s from the number one most-trusted Cosequin brand. It also has green tea extract and Boswellia serrata, both of which support your dog’s inflammatory response.

What you should consider: This product doesn’t use organic materials and uses a GMO soybean base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

