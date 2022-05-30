Which guitar wall hanger is best?

Storing your guitar in a hardshell case is recommended in most instances. However, if you frequently use your instrument and want it to remain easily accessible, or just want it to double as room decor, you can use a guitar wall hanger.

These pieces of hardware are designed specifically to securely mount to your wall and hold your guitar at the ready. The String Swing CC01K-BW Guitar Hanger provides sturdy support for your instrument and, thanks to its beautifully stained wooden base, makes for a classy addition to any room or studio.

What to know before you buy a guitar wall hanger

Placement

Consider where you would like to place your guitar and make sure that there is enough room under the hanger itself to allow your guitar to hang freely. Avoid tight hallways or high traffic areas where your instrument may get knocked into and dislodged from the hanger. Measure carefully to ensure that your guitar will hang at your preferred level.

Wall studs

To guarantee that your guitar is held safely, your guitar hanger must be screwed into a stud. Using drywall anchors puts both your instrument and your wall at risk, as these can be pulled out over time.

Humidity

Avoid areas of your home that receive direct sunlight or experience extremes in terms of moisture or dryness to ensure that your guitar isn’t damaged over time. Keep your guitar hung in a room that maintains around 50% humidity throughout the year.

What to look for in a quality guitar wall hanger

Padding

Select a hanger that has a heavily rubberized, or otherwise padded rest for your guitar to sit on. This will prevent the instrument’s head from being scratched or rubbed while placing it on the hanger. Thick padding also ensures that your hanger will fit a wide range of guitar neck sizes.

Locks

Some hangers feature a locking mechanism that secures the guitar to the hanger when the weight of the instrument is placed on it. Hangers with locks can provide you with some additional peace of mind when it comes to preventing your instrument from being knocked loose or falling.

Material and aesthetics

From black metal to plastic to stained wood, guitar hangers are available in many different styles. Choose a hanger that will match either the look of the room you intend to mount it in or the style of your guitar.

Multi-guitar hangers

If you have a collection of guitars that you would like to hang or display, a multi-guitar rack will allow you to do so without having to install each hanger separately. These models save time on installation and their wide dimensions allow for easier access to studs.

How much you can expect to spend on a guitar wall hanger

Guitar wall hangers can cost under $10 for basic, single mounts all the way up to $150 for multi-guitar models that feature locking mechanisms and stained wood construction.

Guitar wall hanger FAQ

Is it safe to hang my guitar?

A. As long as you install your hanger properly and keep your guitar in a climate-controlled room where it won’t be exposed to extremes, it will be perfectly safe. The weight pulling down on the head of the guitar while it’s hanging is negated by the tension the instrument is already under, due to the tightness of its strings.

Can I install my guitar hanger on a cement wall?

A. Yes, as long as you are sure to properly anchor it after drilling holes into the cement with a hammer drill.

What if I don’t have a stud to screw my guitar wall hanger into?

A. While many guitar hangers include drywall anchors meant to be used if you are unable to locate a stud in your desired wall, the safest option is to simply store the guitar in a different manner. Drywall anchors will not provide the strength needed to safely hold your instrument, especially if you are hanging heavy electric guitars.

What are the best guitar wall hangers to buy?

Top guitar wall hanger

String Swing CC01K-BW Guitar Hanger

What you need to know: This guitar hanger attaches securely to the wall and features a padded rest.

What you’ll love: The stained wooden base of this guitar hanger is aesthetically pleasing and allows it to snugly fit against the wall. Rotating padded rests ensure that different shapes and sizes of guitar heads will sit comfortably.

What you should consider: This mount does not feature a lock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top guitar wall hanger for the money

WOGOD Guitar Wall Mount Hanger

What you need to know: Inexpensive and sturdy, this hanger keeps your guitar safely off the floor and on full display.

What you’ll love: This hanger’s black finish matches any decor, and its four mounting screws keep it tightly secure.

What you should consider: This hanger forces acoustic guitars to sit very close to the wall, which may result in them being knocked into it while being hung or removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hercules GSP38WB PLUS Acoustic Guitar Stand

What you need to know: This guitar hanger features a locking mechanism for additional safety.

What you’ll love: From a reputable brand in instrument cases and stands, this hanger locks instruments in place while they are hung. It also features optional thickeners that can be installed to allow the hanger to accommodate especially thin guitar necks.

What you should consider: A small number of buyers report manufacturing defects in their hangers that resulted in them having to return or exchange them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

