Without something to direct them, hoses offer mid-pressure streams that can be useful for some things but not everything. Whether it’s time to wash your car, water the plants, clean the patio or something else entirely, a suitable hose nozzle is crucial. You can find many different styles of nozzles offering either specific or versatile applications, depending on your needs. The Gilmour High-Pressure Fireman’s Spray Hose Nozzle is a great high-pressure hose attachment that lets the user customize water pressure.

What to know before you buy a hose nozzle

Use

What you plan to use your hose nozzle for is a good indicator of which models are best for you. The best hose nozzles can offer a variety of water pressure options and customizable stream patterns. If you plan to use your nozzle for watering delicate plants, it’s important to get one that offers mists or low-pressure streams that won’t harm the plants. Alternatively, hose nozzles used for cleaning may benefit from high-powered streams.

Types of hose nozzles

Several types of hose nozzles are common today. These include twist-on hose nozzles, dial hose nozzles, firefighter’s hose nozzles, and watering wands. Twist-on configurations are most affordable and simple, though they offer the least versatility. Dial hose nozzles are most common, offering a dial to select between variable streams and pressures. Firefighter’s hose nozzles work great for high-pressure applications and let you control the stream directly with a lever, just like a firefighter would. Watering wands include a long, thin rod so users can water plants without bending over or craning their necks.

Materials

Hose nozzles are made from various materials, most commonly including plastic and metal. While plastic is commonly used for the versatile dial hose nozzles, it can tend to be less durable than those made in metal. High-quality metal nozzles are usually made from brass, while you can find other metal nozzles in aluminum or zinc.

What to look for in a quality hose nozzle

Water pressure

Depending on how you plan to use your nozzle, you may require more or less water pressure. Water pressure varies from model to model, but it’s generally determined by the type of nozzle you choose. Those wanting models with high pressure may prefer a firefighter’s hose nozzle, while those wanting the lowest pressure possible may consider a watering wand. Others may also prefer nozzles that offer a range of water pressure levels and stream patterns.

Versatility

If you hope to use it for multiple applications, it’s worth buying a versatile dial hose nozzle that can be adjusted. Many use nozzles for a range of activities including watering plants and cleaning sidewalks or other outdoor materials. Those who only plan to use it for a single application, however, may not require as versatile of a nozzle.

Durable

Choosing a hose nozzle that’s durable enough to last a long time is a great way to avoid buying another one in just a few months. While metal nozzles offer the most durability, they can also break down after long periods of exposure to water — especially water sources with high levels of minerals. Plastic nozzles tend to be a little less durable, though some high-end units may include a stronger, high-quality plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on a hose nozzle

Cheap hose nozzles usually range in price from $5-$10. You can find higher-quality hose nozzles ranging from $15-$35, with some high-end models costing even more.

Hose nozzle FAQ

Do high-pressure hose nozzles work for garden hoses?

A. You can buy an array of high-pressure hose nozzles that will work on garden hoses. Many using hoses for cleaning jobs prefer firefighter’s hose nozzles, which feature high water pressure and an easy-to-control lever.

How do you stop a hose nozzle from leaking?

A. The main cause of a leaky hose connection is a worn-out gasket. If you haven’t changed the hose bib’s gasket in a while, it might be worth taking it down to the hardware store and replacing it. While many consider using Teflon tape for garden hoses, they aren’t designed for use with sealing tapes, so this will not solve a leaky connection.

What are the best hose nozzles to buy?

Top hose nozzle

Gilmour High-Pressure Pro Fireman’s Spray Hose Nozzle

What you need to know: This nozzle is perfect for heavy-duty applications like high-powered cleaning, featuring an adjustable stream and easy-to-control lever.

What you’ll love: The firefighter-style nozzle lets users control the stream, with pressure up to 250 PSI. The grip guard is extremely comfortable and easy to hold, even for long periods of time. Buyers can also purchase this nozzle in a two-pack.

What you should consider: Some preferred hose nozzles with more spray patterns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hose nozzle for the money

Melnor Brass-Colored Aluminum Metal Sweeper Hose Nozzle

What you need to know: For the budget-conscious buyer, this simple metal hose nozzle provides everything most buyers need for garden work and outdoor cleaning.

What you’ll love: Buyers love this nozzle’s low price tag and its simplicity. This nozzle features a straightforward twist-on function that creates a wide, sweeping stream. It’s perfect for basic gardening and outdoor cleanup.

What you should consider: The title calls this nozzle brass, but it’s actually brass-colored aluminum. It also only includes one spray style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melnor AMZ Torrent Seven-Pattern Hose Nozzle With QuickConnect Adapter Set

What you need to know: Buyers looking for multiple hose streams go with this nozzle from Melnor for its versatile pattern settings and its high-powered streams.

What you’ll love: This nozzle can output a maximum stream of 9.5 gallons per minute. It also includes a QuickConnect adapter for easy installation. It includes a useful lever that works with every stream pattern and a lifetime warranty from Melnor.

What you should consider: This nozzle was leakier than some buyers hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

