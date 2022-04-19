Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
73°
LIVE NOW
KHON2 News at 5
Waipahu
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Newsletter Sign-Up
Black History Month
Automotive News
Top Stories
After contemplating retirement, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei …
What tourists should know before flying to Hawaii
Hawaii custom license plates to cost 140% more
Suspect charged with murder after woman beaten to …
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
After contemplating retirement, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei …
Top Stories
University of Hawaii safety Solo Turner enters NCAA …
Bellator MMA returns to Hawai’i this week for two …
Cole Cabrera goes yard but ‘Bows have winning streak …
Rainbow Wahine Water Polo gears up to host Big West …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Moku Roots’ Earth Day dinner fundraiser
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii Pacific Health offers running tips
Video
Top Stories
Hawaiian music streaming for Cyril Pahinui Music …
Video
MAC 24/7 Executive Chef Rey Baysa SPAMS it up
Video
Ward Village to celebrate Earth Day
Video
Sen. Hirono visits Oahu and Hawaii Island
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The Honolulu Museum of Art Debuts Gallery Hunt for …
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Talk About Climate Change with The Nature Conservancy
Video
Ilimanator Gears Up for Fight Weekend
Video
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of April 18)
Video
Make A Difference, Become A Mentor
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fencing
Best invisible fence
Top Fencing Headlines
Trending Stories
Suspect charged after woman beaten to death in Makaha
Concerns over travel to Hawaii for homeless shelters
Hawaii ranked most expensive state to live in: Study
Big Island doctor found guilty of all counts
Why Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with Jason Momoa