Which stainless steel water bottle is best?

Whether you’re trying to help the environment by reducing plastic waste or you just need a simple container to keep your drinks cold, the reusable water bottle has become an essential accessory in nearly everyone’s lives.

Stainless steel is the perfect material for a reusable water bottle because it’s durable, naturally BPA-free, and great at maintaining a consistent temperature. The Simple Modern Vacuum Insulated Wave Bottle is a recommended choice because it’s a double-walled model and available in a variety of stylish color patterns.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel water bottle

Benefits of stainless steel

Any reusable water bottle is going to be better than a disposable plastic bottle, but stainless steel is one of the preferred materials because it’s great for retaining temperature. The metal is naturally BPA-free and doesn’t hold on to flavors, so you can put hot coffee in the bottle one day and ice water the next with no residual taste.

Unlike glass, stainless steel is extremely durable, which means you can take the bottles almost anywhere without the risk of breakage. While some stainless steel water bottles can “sweat,” leaving a layer of wetness on the outside of the container, many brands have incorporated double-insulated walls into their design to prevent condensation.

Capacity and size

Stainless steel water bottles can come in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes. Many brands list both the external size and the internal capacity of their products. The external size refers to the overall diameter of the bottle. Think about how you plan to use the container when settling on an external size. If it’s too big, the bottle won’t fit in a cup holder or backpack pouch, and the container may be difficult to hold.

The internal capacity refers to how many ounces of liquid the bottle holds. This can differ from the external size significantly if it’s an insulated, double-walled bottle. The internal capacity of a stainless steel water bottle typically ranges from around 14 ounces to 64 ounces.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel water bottle

Double-walled

Double-walled construction helps insulate the liquid and regulate its temperature. With a hot beverage, a double-walled bottle won’t burn your hands, however, if you’re drinking something cold, double-walled construction can insulate the liquid and prevent the build-up of condensation.

Color and design

You’ll find stainless steel water bottles in many different stylish colors and patterns. Ideally, look for a product with a matte finish and dry grip design for easy handling.

Temperature retention

Stainless steel is an excellent material for retaining temperature for extended periods of time. Look for a product that gives an estimate on how long the bottle will keep drinks hot or cold. Some high-end stainless steel bottles guarantee a cold drink for 24 hours and a hot drink for up to 8 hours.

Accessories

Many stainless steel water bottles come with bonus accessories like reusable straws or cleaning brushes. Some even have strainers incorporated into their lids so you can brew loose-leaf tea directly in the container.

Lid

Even if your water bottle is stainless steel, there’s a good chance that your lid is not. Look for a lid made from BPA-free, recycled or food-grade plastic.

Proceeds

There are many reusable water bottle companies that donate a portion of their proceeds to an environmental or water-related nonprofit organization. This can be an added bonus for many socially conscious consumers looking to shop ethically.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel water bottle

Stainless steel water bottles are relatively affordable, with most products costing from $10-30.

Stainless steel water bottle FAQ

Why does my stainless steel water bottle have a metallic taste?

A. Some stainless steel water bottles give off a metallic taste when they’re brand new. Simply wash your bottle a few times with soap and water and the taste should go away.

Can I put a lemon slice in my stainless steel water bottle?

A. Unlike aluminum, most high-quality stainless steel water bottles are tough enough to handle acidic substances like lemon.

What are the best stainless steel water bottles to buy?

Top stainless steel bottle

Simple Modern Vacuum Insulated Wave Bottle

What you need to know: These sleek water bottles feature vacuum-insulated and leakproof construction.

What you’ll love: Stylish and modern, these reusable water bottles are available in seven color options and constructed from food-grade quality, 18/8 stainless steel. A thin layer of copper gives the bottles additional insulation.

What you should consider: It only holds 17 ounces and is a bit pricier than similar bottles.

Top stainless steel water bottle for the money

Sfee 17 oz. Insulated Water Bottle

What you need to know: These stainless steel water bottles come with a free brush and impressive temperature retention.

What you’ll love: The double-walled vacuum insulation technology is supposed to hold heat for 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The lid incorporates a food-grade silica gel to make the container leakproof, and the mouth is large enough to fit ice cubes.

What you should consider: Some users report a condensation buildup after long-term use.

Worth checking out

HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle

What you need to know: These durable water bottles come in a wide variety of sizes and feature an external powder coating for improved grip.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel water bottles are constructed from 100% virgin-sourced, food-grade steel, and two different caps come with each bottle. They are very resistant to oxidation and corrosion.

What you should consider: Some users received a defective straw with one of the included lids.

