Which OXO can openers are best?

You’ll appreciate a high-quality can opener the next time you want to heat up your favorite soup or open up a can of beans or vegetables. While low-end models can sometimes create sharp edges and uneven cuts, OXO can openers are known for their durability, functionality and ergonomically designed handles.

The best can opener will cut through a can seamlessly, removing the lid without any mess or struggle. When searching for the best OXO model, the OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener is a top choice because it can eliminate dangerous and sharp edges.

What to know before you buy an OXO can opener

Manual vs. electric can openers

The two main types of can opener options you’ll encounter are manual and electric.

Manual can openers are most likely what comes to mind when picturing this common kitchen tool. This style of can opener uses a blade to puncture the lid and a hand-operated crank or knob to cut and remove the top of the can. Manual can openers are small and portable but do require some physical effort to use. All OXO can openers will be manually operated.

Electric can openers automatically remove the lid of the can so you don't have to do the work. These are often significantly larger, more expensive and require access to an electrical outlet.

Blade position

When buying an OXO can opener, you can either choose a side- or top-cut model depending on your preference.

As the name suggests, side-cut can openers will remove the lid by creating a cut around the side of the can, just under the top lip. This can ultimately keep the blades cleaner and reduce food contact, but it doesn’t allow the best drainage.

The blade on top-cut models removes the very top section of the lid, which allows you to drain any excess liquid easily, but is likely to dirty the can opener blades.

What to look for in a quality OXO can opener

Handle

Having a firm and comfortable handle will allow for a more efficient opening process when compared to flimsy models. OXO can openers often include cushioned or rubberized handles, and some will even feature a locking mechanism to form a sturdy grip.

Easy-to-use

The best OXO can opener should have a blade that easily attaches to the can and only requires a single rotation to remove the lid properly. Those that take multiple turns to create a clean-cut are likely to lead to frustration and accidents.

Cleanup

Cleanup is essential, especially for top-cut models. Though some can openers can be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, you should clean all models regularly to prevent rust and food residue buildup.

Lid catch feature

OXO can openers that feature lid catch designs will make it easy to remove the lid once it has been separated from the can. This also reduces the risk of any accidental cuts or slices when removing the lid with your fingers. The most common lid catch methods consist of built-in magnets or pliers.

Bottle opener

If you want a multi-purpose can opener, look for an OXO model that also sports a convenient bottle opener.

How much you can expect to spend on an OXO can opener

Depending on the size and features, most OXO can openers can be purchased for $10-$25.

OXO can opener FAQ

How long will a can opener last?

A. A quality can opener can last several years, as long as you keep it properly cleaned and free from rust and other damage. Over time, the blade can dull, though you can sharpen some models.

Can I store leftover food directly in the can?

A. While storing and refrigerating leftover canned food in the can likely won’t pose any risk, transferring the contents to a plastic or glass container is preferred as it will better preserve flavor and freshness.

What’s the best OXO can opener to buy?

Top OXO can opener

OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener

What you need to know: This smooth edge can opener is designed for those who want precise cuts and easy lid removal without a sharp edge.

What you’ll love: The knob used to operate this OXO can opener is oversized, making it simple to grip and turn. The non-slip handles will help you keep the can steady, while the stainless steel blade cuts without making contact with the interior contents.

What you should consider: The innovative style can take some getting used to compared to standard can openers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top OXO can opener for the money

OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Can Opener

What you need to know: This is a reliable stainless steel can opener with easy-to-grip handles.

What you’ll love: The low price and durable materials make this can opener a true value option. The non-slip handles provide excellent grip even when used with wet hands, and the built-in bottle opener gives this opener added functionality.

What you should consider: This can opener should only be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Locking Can Opener with Lid Catch

What you need to know: The locking can opener feature is ideal for those wanting hassle-free lid removal.

What you’ll love: Users will appreciate the unique design and non-slip handle that can lock in place for increased control. Equipped with a magnetic arm, this OXO can opener allows for a convenient lid removal process at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: A few users have reported uneven cuts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

