Which electric tea kettle is best?

A simple yet versatile countertop appliance that belongs in most kitchens is an electric tea kettle. Safe and easy to use, these elegant-looking devices don’t only offer a chance to enjoy a hot cup of tea. They can quickly boil water for a variety of recipes, too.

Electric tea kettles tend to sport a modern look to fit any kitchen, and some are portable. The Breville IQ Kettle Pure is a top pick for its precise temperature settings and large capacity, but there are some notable features worth considering as well.

What to know before you buy an electric tea kettle

Electric vs. stovetop

Electric tea kettles are straightforward devices. They feature a heating element that warms up when connected to a power source. Electric tea kettles typically heat up in two or three minutes and automatically turn off once the water is boiling. They tend to be made of stainless steel, although some kettles may feature high-quality borosilicate glass as well.

These are a modern and effortless alternative to stovetop tea kettles, which have a traditional look and operation. Although some consumers prefer their classic aesthetic and more affordable price point, these lack the precision, speed and safety of electric tea kettles. For more contrast between the two types, check out the electric kettle guide at BestReviews.

Capacity

Most electric tea kettles hold between one and two liters of water. Generally, a liter of hot water will make about four cups of tea, depending on how strong you want your beverage. Larger capacities are ideal for households with more people, but they can also increase the boiling time.

Spout

Be sure to inspect the spout of the tea kettle, which will indicate how much control you have over pouring. Those with thin, long spouts offer more precision and lessen the chance of any drips or splashes. Wider spouts pour more quickly and increase the risk of hot water missing the cup.

What to look for in a quality electric tea kettle

Boiling speed

How quickly the electric tea kettle heats up the water is known as the boiling speed. The power of the tea kettle will influence the boiling speed, which typically runs from 1.7kW and 3kW. Those toward the higher end may boil in as short as 60 seconds, while budget-friendly options can take up to four or five minutes.

Lid

An often overlooked component of an electric tea kettle is the lid, but its construction is vital to the effectiveness and safety of the unit. It should feature a sturdy hinge. The best kettles open the lid at the push of a button. However, ideally, the lid will open slowly so as not to splash any water.

Some lids also stay cool to the touch, which helps protect users when frequently refilling and pouring in succession.

Temperature control

Some advanced electric tea kettles allow for exact temperatures to be programmed so you can perfectly enjoy your preferred drink. Some models allow you to choose between a handful of commonly-desired temperature options.

How much you can expect to spend on An electric tea kettle

Basic electric kettles may cost around $20-$30, but larger options with temperature control and durable construction can reach $100 and over.

Electric tea kettle FAQ

How do you care for an electric tea kettle?

A. Electric tea kettles require regular maintenance and cleaning so that it doesn’t accumulate sediments from water. Minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, will build from frequent hard-water usage and can damage the unit if not removed. You can clean your tea kettle through scaling, which can involve a solution purchased from a cleaning company or one made at home, like a mixture of vinegar and water. Some high-end models feature a filter to remove minerals automatically.

What else besides tea can you use the tea kettle for?

A. A popular and convenient cooking trick is to use your electric tea kettle whenever you have a recipe that calls for boiling water. Often, this is quicker than boiling water on a stovetop. You also can use hot water from a kettle to thin out sauces and dips.

What’s the best electric tea kettle to buy?

Top electric tea kettle

Breville IQ Kettle Pure

What you need to know: This high-capacity, well-made tea kettle offers a quality return on a steep investment.

What you’ll love: Durably constructed, this electric tea kettle features an ergonomic handle and a slow-opening lid to avoid splashes. It includes a scale filter and five temperature settings.

What you should consider: The stainless steel base, shockproof glass and useful extras contribute to a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric tea kettle for the money

Amazon Basics Portable Electric Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This simple, straightforward electric tea kettle has a decent capacity at a budget-friendly price.

What you’ll love: With simple usage and a low price, this fundamental tea kettle provides convenience for those on a budget and living in small spaces. The kettle heats quickly and automatically shuts off once boiling.

What you should consider: There are quality concerns, including a fast-opening lid that can lead to splashes and rapid mineral buildup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Brew Clarity Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This modern-looking and high-capacity tea kettle is loaded with features and comes from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This kettle uses durable stainless steel and borosilicate glass. The controls allow you to set the desired temperature, and the base holds the setting for 30 minutes.

What you should consider: At around $100, this is one of the more expensive kettles available. It also requires frequent descaling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

