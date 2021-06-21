Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Pilot swims to shore after small plane goes down off Maili Point
June 24: Survey says Hawaii slow to show signs of bouncing back from unemployment
Audio
Light to moderate trade winds bid farewell but not for long
Video
Yellow crazy ants believed to be eradicated from atoll that houses threatened seabirds
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Food
Easy oven-free recipes for hot summer months
Trending Stories
Hawaiian Airlines flight turns around after passenger was reported to be coughing continuously
Video
HFD rescues man using ‘Jaws of Life’ following single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu
Video
State nears 60% vaccination rate
Video
Pilot swims to shore after small plane goes down off Maili Point
More Liliha Bakery locations coming to Oahu
Video