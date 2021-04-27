The best pizza peel

There’s more than one way to display your pizza peel. It can be hung on the wall, leaned against a backsplash, or used as a centerpiece.

Best pizza paddles

Many pizza lovers have taken the leap to make their own pies at home. While it’s easy enough to pop the pie in the oven, retrieving your pizza is another story. To make the oven-to-table journey a seamless one, invest in a pizza peel.

Pizza peels resemble large paddles with tapered edges. They slide beneath the pie to pull it from the oven without damaging the crust or disturbing toppings.

To help you find the right pizza peel, we’ve put together this buying guide to point you in the right direction. We’re sharing a few of our favorite ones at the end, including our top choice, Pomodoro Aluminum Metal Pizza Peel, which has a folding handle for easy storage.

What to know before you buy a pizza peel

Perks of using a pizza peel

Simply put, a pizza peel is a safe way to transfer and retrieve pizza from the oven. It also offers precision placement. Because of its flat design and tapered edges, you won’t need to maneuver the pie much to place it on a pizza pan or pizza stone.

How to use a pizza peel

If you’re wondering how to use a pizza peel properly, here’s our user-friendly guide:

Sprinkle the pizza peel with flour before you slide it beneath the pie.

Place the rolled pizza dough on top of the floured peel.

Add all layers, including the sauce, cheese and toppings, to the pie.

Place the pie in the oven, setting it on top of either a pizza stone or pizza pan.

Storage

Many people consider pizza peels to be attractive or nostalgic cooking tools. That’s why they’re often displayed instead of stored when they’re not in use. Some consumers, however, prefer storing their pizza peels so they don’t get dirty or damaged out in the open.

What to consider about pizza peels

Material type

The most common materials for pizza peels are wood, metal and composite.

Wood: Wood peels are simple and elegant, and many are worthy of display in the kitchen. Some wood peels can double as cutting or charcuterie boards, too. Unfortunately, wood is prone to splintering and warping over time.

Metal: Metal peels are usually made of stainless steel or aluminum, making them tough and durable. They’re ultra-thin and easy to maneuver beneath pies. However, raw dough sticks to metal, making the transfer into the oven more challenging.

Composite: Composite pizza peels are made of synthetic materials that are food- and heat-safe. These peels tend to be more durable and warp-resistant. This type of pizza peel usually has shorter handles.

Shape

Pizza peels are generally one of two shapes: rounded or square. Those with rounded edges are typically used in pizzerias because they’re considered easy to maneuver — particularly if you need to move multiple pizzas inside a large oven. For the home pizza maker, square peels are popular since you only need to retrieve one pizza from the oven.

Size

Pizza peels are often classified by their width. Smaller peels measure 12 inches, while midsize peels are closer to 15 inches. The largest pizza peels peak at 20 inches.

If you’re unsure which size to get, consider two measurements: oven size and pie size.

It’s easy to narrow your choices based on your oven size. Beyond that, make sure the pizza peel fits inside the oven with room to spare on the sides. Otherwise, hitting the sides of the oven with the peel will cause premature wear and tear.

Handle

Pizza peels, namely those used by home pizza makers, have handles that range from 20 to 40 inches. Those used in pizzerias with deeper ovens may have handles as long as 56 inches.

It’s worth noting that some pizza peels have foldable handles. They’re easy to pack and store, but some people feel their construction is rather flimsy.

Cost of a pizza peel

Wood and bamboo pizza peels cost $25-$40, whereas metal pizza peels range from $35-$50. Composite pizza peels may run as high as $60.

Pizza peel FAQ

How do I clean a pizza peel?

A. It depends on the material, and it’s a good idea to refer to the owner manual. Metal peels can be cleaned with dish soap and water, though composite and wood peels may require special care or cleaning products.

Can I decorate a pizza paddle?

A. It’s not recommended, primarily because paint and other embellishments likely aren’t food- or heat-safe. However, you may be able to engrave or burn a design into the wooden handle.

Best pizza peels

Top pizza peel

Pomodoro Aluminum Metal Pizza Peel

What you need to know: Built to last with commercial-grade steel, this folding pizza peel is a customer favorite for its space-savvy design.

What you’ll love: Easy to keep clean. Handle folds inward for easy storage. The square design is spacious and accommodating to different pizza sizes.

What you should consider: The handle is not well-secured to the peel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pizza peel for the money

Pizza Royale Natural Bamboo Pizza Peel

What you need to know: This timeless design is crafted from eco-friendly bamboo and will last through years of use.

What you’ll love: Edges taper for quick and easy pizza retrieval from ovens. Doesn’t split, crack or warp. Paddle is lightweight yet durable. Can also be used as a serving or charcuterie board.

What you should consider: It’s a bit smaller than other pizza peels on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Heritage Acacia Wood Pizza Peel

What you need to know: This attractive pizza peel is made from natural acacia wood and looks great displayed on a wall.

What you’ll love: Large enough to retrieve pizzas up to 16 inches. Smooth edges that won’t splinter or snag. Holds up well to frequent use, especially when maintained with food-safe wood oil.

What you should consider: Some report the peel splits over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

