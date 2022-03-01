Which wine bottle stopper is best?

After opening a bottle of wine, few people consider how to properly reseal it. For the casual wine drinker, using the original cork or an inexpensive bottle stopper is common. However, this is far from the best way to protect the quality of the wine. Having the right bottle stopper can prevent good wine from going to waste.

We’ve chosen the VacuVin Wine Saver as the Best of the Best wine bottle stopper. Not only does this stopper protect wine from debris and oxygen, but its preservation system significantly extends the life of open bottles.

What to know before you buy a wine bottle stopper

Quantity needed

Although it may sound like a peculiar consideration, think about how many wine bottle stoppers you will be using on a regular basis. Rather than buying only one stopper, having several on hand is smart for multiple reasons.

First, those who like to entertain often end up with a few unfinished bottles of wine by the end of the evening. Rather than allowing the wine to spoil due to improper storage, having several stoppers on hand will keep each bottle fresh. Also, purchasing a package of two or more stoppers is typically more cost-efficient than buying single stoppers.

Price

Wine accessories — such as wine openers and pouring spouts — elevate the overall wine-drinking experience. Among all of the accessories that you can purchase, the most practical is a highly-rated wine bottle stopper. Prices for stoppers can range significantly depending on one’s habits and preferences. Individuals who drink wine infrequently will benefit from a less expensive option. Those who consider themselves to be wine enthusiasts should explore stoppers that take wine preservation to the next level. Higher-end stoppers (which usually come with devices that remove the air from the bottle) are ideal for people who are looking to preserve each tasting note. Individuals who purchase pricier bottles of wine on a somewhat frequent basis should also consider investing in a top-tier wine stopper.

Type

Standard wine bottle stoppers are suitable for both red and white varietals. This standard-design is not equipped to reseal bottles of Champagne or other sparkling wines. The mouth of a Champagne or sparkling wine bottle is a unique size, and therefore requires a separate kind of stopper. Furthermore, because these varieties are carbonated, an airtight seal is essential to preserve the bubbles.

Prior to purchasing a stopper, consider which type is needed for the wine that you most often consume. Recently, some brands have launched wine bottle stoppers that are designed to reseal any style bottle — including bubbly wines.

What to look for in a quality wine bottle stopper

Preservation

Well-designed wine bottle stoppers are effective in preserving the taste of unfinished bottles. Select models are better suited to do this than others. Stoppers that are accompanied by a wine pump remove all of the air from the bottle each time it is resealed. This prevents oxygen damage that can occur (even when using quality wine bottle stoppers).

Leakproof design

In addition to keeping wine fresh, one of the main benefits of purchasing a quality wine bottle stopper is to prevent leaks. Cheap bottle stoppers do not have a tight enough seal to withstand being stored horizontally. Although this isn’t an issue with red wine, those who drink white wine and rosé (which need to be stored in the refrigerator) should be extra mindful of this feature. Individuals who store unfinished wine in their fridge horizontally need to select leakproof stoppers to avoid a big mess.

Style

Top brands have perfected the style of wine bottle stoppers. By analyzing common pain points, leading companies have crafted innovative designs that eliminate all hassle and annoyance. Instead of purchasing a novelty wine bottle stopper, look for styles that have an intentional and functional design. On top of being made to perform well, these stoppers often feature an attractive look that matches with most decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine bottle stopper

Standard wine bottle stoppers can be purchased for as little as $4-$12. However, those that are accompanied by a preservation system often run $26-$200.

Wine bottle stopper FAQ

How can I select the right wine bottle stopper?

A. You can easily select the right wine bottle stopper by making several considerations. Decide how many stoppers you need, what kind of wine you plan on resealing and if you want a more advanced way of resealing unfinished bottles.

Why can’t I reseal my wine with the original cork?

A. Putting the original cork back on the bottle does not create a tight seal. Oxygen is easily able to seep into the bottle, which can quickly alter the taste. Within days, this can render some wines undrinkable.

What’s the best wine bottle stopper to buy?

Top wine bottle stopper

VacuVin Wine Saver

What you need to know: This wine bottle stopper system removes all air from unfinished bottles, which keeps red and white varietals fresh for days longer.

What you’ll love: The VacuVin Wine Saver takes the standard wine bottle stopper a step further. The vacuum hand pump eliminates oxygen within the bottle as it reseals. Upon inserting the wine bottle stopper, use the wine pump to remove all air until a clicking sound is heard. This sound indicates that the bottle is sealed properly.

What you should consider: The VacuVin Wine Saver is more expensive than standard wine bottle stoppers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top wine bottle stopper for the money

Rabbit Wine & Champagne Sealer

What you need to know: For under $10, the Rabbit Wine & Champagne Sealer provides a two-in-one solution for resealing all wine varietals.

What you’ll love: Made from stainless steel, this innovative design can seal both wine and Champagne/sparkling wine bottles. It features an ergonomic design that is comfortable and easy to use. This compact stopper is excellent for bringing on vacation or to special gatherings.

What you should consider: Some individuals report that overtightening the stopper can cause issues with the seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

OXO Steel Expanding Leakproof Wine Stopper

What you need to know: The OXO Steel Expanding Wine Stopper is leakproof, easy to remove and provides a tight seal.

What you’ll love: Available as a two-pack, this wine bottle stopper is an exceptional value. The stopper is made from expanding silicon that ensures maximum freshness. This design is also leakproof and compact for easy storage in the refrigerator.

What you should consider: The stopper must be inserted fully before it will properly protect against leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

