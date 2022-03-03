Which lint remover is best?

Are you looking for a fast way to get rid of fuzz? A lint remover gently buffs pills and stray fibers away without ruining sweaters, clothing, coats or bedding.

While lint rollers are ideal for removing loose lint, most people gravitate toward electric lint removers to remove stubborn fuzz bobbles. They have rotary steel blades that shave off these protrusions without damaging fabrics. House of Wonderful Wonder Lint Electric Sweater Shaver, for example, is an efficient travel model with a smooth mesh grate that glides over delicate fabric.

What to know before you buy a lint remover

Now that you’re aware of how to remove lint from clothes, you need to make sure you’ll be on the lookout for the type of product that suits your needs best. In other words, you should know in what respect lint rollers differ from lint removers.

What are lint rollers?

A lint roller is a rotating stick with an adhesive strip. It rolls across materials to pick up loose fuzz, threads or pet hair. Unfortunately, the adhesive strip isn’t strong enough to remove pilling or deep-set lint.

What are lint removers?

Electric lint removers have a mesh plate that covers rotating steel blades. These devices shave off pilling, lint and thread from garments, upholstery and linens. They’re designed to cut efficiently without damaging or catching material.

What to look for in a quality lint remover

Power source

Lint removers may be powered by AC adapters, rechargeable batteries or replaceable batteries.

Models with AC adapters offer continuous operation, and they’re ideal if you need to de-fuzz several garments in a single session. However, many consumers feel the power cords are too short, which can be somewhat limiting.

Most lint removers run on replaceable batteries, and because they’re essentially wireless, it’s much easier to maneuver them around clothing. Unfortunately, one of the pitfalls of rechargeable batteries is that they deplete quickly, especially during longer de-fuzzing sessions.

A few lint removers have rechargeable batteries. They’re cost-effective because you won’t need to keep paying for replacement batteries. Keep in mind you’ll need to recharge these batteries after every use; otherwise, they might not have enough power for the next de-fuzzing session.

Cutting depth

Some lint removers offer adjustable cutting depth, in which they change how close the blades get to the fabric. On average, these models offer up to three depth options. It’s a desirable feature if you’d like to remove lint from a variety of materials, including tightly and loosely woven fabrics.

Lint bin

Rather than shaving fuzz or pilling onto the floor, lint removers actually pull these tiny fibers inside a built-in lint bin. Most models have clear bins, so you can see when they’re full, and in turn, can empty them to prevent jams. As far as lint bin capacities are concerned, most lint removers hold a couple of ounces of fuzz before they require emptying.

Travel lint removers

The vast majority of lint removers are portable, though some models are more travel-friendly than others. These models are usually lightweight and compact to fit easily inside gym bags, work totes or luggage. However, travel lint removers aren’t as powerful as other lint removers, so it’s best to reserve them for small or occasional de-fuzzing jobs.

How much you can expect to spend on lint removers

Most compact, low-watt lint removers cost $15 and below. More powerful lint removers suitable for everyday use run closer to $25. The most reliable electric lint removers, which usually come with replacement blades, cost from $30-$40.

Lint remover FAQ

Does it matter how large a lint remover’s shaving surface is?

A. Lint removers with larger shaving surfaces cover larger areas more quickly, so to some extent, they’re considered more efficient. However, some people prefer lint removers with smaller shaving surfaces for more controlled de-fuzzing. Smaller ones are also easier to maneuver around areas like sleeves and corners.

How do I clean a lint remover?

A. Besides emptying the lint bin, it’s a good idea to take the device apart for deeper cleaning. If possible, remove the shaving surface and blades and clean them with alcohol. If you can’t remove these parts, use a can of compressed air to blow away trapped debris.

What is the best way to remove lint from a sweater?

A. Lay out the sweater on a flat surface, such as a table or bed. Adjust the lint remover to the ideal cutting depth. Glide the lint remover across areas of pilling gently, either side-to-side or in circular strokes.

What’s the best lint remover to buy?

Top lint remover

House of Wonderful Wonder Lint Electric Sweater Shaver

What you need to know: Fast and powerful, this electric shaver is a reliable option that won’t damage expensive coats and sweaters.

What you’ll love: Smooth mesh cover glides over material without catching. Set includes a travel bag, cleaning brush and spare blades. Can be used with batteries or a power cord.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive spectrum and might not be ideal if you intend to use it occasionally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lint remover for the money

Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer

What you need to know: This Conair model is affordable without compromising on its defuzzing capabilities.

What you’ll love: Lightweight, sleek design that is easy to maneuver around the material. Adjustable distance control lets users safely navigate various materials. Easy to empty lint bin.

What you should consider: Takes time to completely de-pill a garment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Electric Lint Shaver

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand, this electric lint shaver works well on clothing as well as vehicle upholstery.

What you’ll love: Comes with two AA batteries, so you can use it right out of the package. Premium construction holds up to plenty of use. Compact design is travel-friendly.

What you should consider: Uses up the batteries quicker than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

