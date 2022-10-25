Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
67°
Waipahu
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
2022 Hawaii Elections
2022 Hawaii Elections Race Results
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Only royal palaces in US reside in Hawaiʻi
Video
Windy conditions expected Friday
Video
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause stadium redirection
Video
Veterans Voices
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause stadium redirection
Video
Top Stories
Josh Green optimistic about new Aloha Stadium
Hawaii women’s basketball falls at Portland
Maryknoll softball star Nellian McEnroe-Marinas signs …
Les Murakami’s granddaughter signs with UH
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Democrat Jill Tokuda wins U.S. House Seat
Video
Top Stories
Breakfast and Thanksgiving Brunch at M.A.C. 24/7
Video
Top Stories
Congressman Ed Case wins reelection
Video
State Elections Office update and long lines
Video
Green & Luke talk about leading Hawaii
Video
Hawaii Republican party discusses general election
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Craft beverages, great cocktails & ono grindz at …
Video
Top Stories
The Seaside in Waikiki
Video
Inflation Reduction Act with Revolusun
Video
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 7)
Video
Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Honolulu Pride Rooted in Pride
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Holiday
How to create a budget before the holiday sales hit
Top Holiday Headlines
Why a butterfly is the perfect Hawaii holiday gift
Trending Stories
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause stadium redirection
Hawaii’s student-athletes sign Letters of Intent
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail
Razor-thin House race has 64 vote margin
Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii