Which mesh wreaths are best?

Wreaths are a fantastic way to adorn the front door around the holidays, but they also add a splash of personality throughout the year. They come in a wide variety of styles, sizes and colors, so there are plenty of options for any home. If you’re looking for a colorful, durable option with a relaxed vacation theme, choose a mesh wreath like the Beach Rules Handmade Deco Mesh Coastal Wreath.

What to know before you buy a mesh wreath

Types of mesh

There are a few types of mesh used in wreaths, including:

Standard, or basic, mesh: semi-transparent and good for fine crafts and wreaths

semi-transparent and good for fine crafts and wreaths Wide foil mesh: shiny and metallic, this mesh is thick, opaque and doesn’t fray easily

shiny and metallic, this mesh is thick, opaque and doesn’t fray easily Metallic mesh: similar to basic mesh, but shinier

similar to basic mesh, but shinier Fabric mesh: cotton-based mesh that’s malleable and great for crafting

cotton-based mesh that’s malleable and great for crafting Basket-weave mesh: has square holes of different sizes and is great for creating layered wreaths

has square holes of different sizes and is great for creating layered wreaths Burlap mesh: durable, reliable and great for crafting wreaths

Mesh wreaths are often handmade and come in many styles, including beach and holiday themes. The mesh typically consists of plastic, polypropylene or fabrics such as cotton. It comes in rolls and can be cut and shaped as desired. Some mesh frays or curls more easily, while others are see-through if not layered. When making a wreath at home, choose the mesh type based on the look you desire.

Size

Most mesh wreaths are around the same size as traditional Christmas wreaths, though they’re smaller and larger. They’re typically around 22 to 24 inches in diameter, but some have a 36-inch diameter. These larger ones often feature more mesh and various accents.

Theme

Mesh wreaths come in nearly every theme imaginable. Some follow a holiday theme, such as birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving or Valentine’s Day. Others are bright and summery to evoke the feeling of fun in the sun or at the beach. Certain wreaths boast sports teams’ colors or logos. Some are custom-made to represent the owner’s interests or personality.

What to look for in a quality mesh wreath

Frame structure

Decorative wreaths are usually built on a back frame made from metal. Most frames are round and have multiple circular slots that give the wreath extra depth or a layered look. Some wreath frames have metal crossbars that provide additional structural support, which is useful for larger, heavier wreaths.

Not all frames are rounded, however. Some have special designs and can be heart-shaped or animal-shaped. If you want something that stands out or represents a particular interest, one of these choices could be good for you.

Hanging mechanism

Every mesh wreath needs some kind of hanging mechanism. Many have a wreath hanger that keeps it in place, whether you put it on a door or someplace else. With a sturdy hanger, there’s no fear of the wreath falling off and getting damaged. Other wreaths have a hook instead, which, similar to the hanger, makes it easy to hold the wreath solidly against a vertical surface.

Smaller hangers let you lay the wreath flat or at an angle, similar to a canvas on an easel. This mechanism works great for anyone who wants to display their wreath on a bedside or coffee table. Whatever option you choose, look for a hanging mechanism that won’t be visible when putting up the wreath.

Other design elements

Some mesh wreaths feature the initials of the person who owns them. The initials can either be part of the main material or carved or painted into a board in the center or near the base. Other wreaths have garlands and ribbons that accentuate the primary colors or create a colorful contrast.

There are also decorative and colorful round shapes, such as poofy balls and other small items used in wreaths. It’s also not uncommon to find wreaths with more fantastical designs such as gnomes, leprechauns and other creatures that fit the theme. Some wreaths will have extra features integrated into the design, including decorative flowers, shiny masks or functioning lights.

How much you can expect to spend on a mesh wreath

Since most mesh wreaths are handmade, they generally cost more than traditional options. This is especially true if you want a customized message or style. Most highly detailed, well-decorated options cost $100-$200. However, you can find simpler wreaths for $20-$100.

Mesh wreath FAQ

How can I make a deco mesh wreath?

A. The process of making a wreath isn’t challenging, but it does require learning how to fold and bend mesh into certain shapes to get the desired thickness and puffiness. To start, you’ll need the frame, pipe cleaners, glue, zip ties, scissors (to cut the mesh), ribbons and any other accents you want for decoration. You’ll also need enough mesh to complete the wreath. Start by placing pipe cleaners, evenly spaced, throughout the frame. Then, begin wrapping the mesh around each pipe cleaner. Once that’s done, tie the ends of the mesh in place with zip ties, so they stay in position. You might need to repeat this process to thicken the wreath. After that, glue any flowers, ribbons and other accessories for final touches.

How many rolls of mesh should I get if I make it myself?

A. This depends on the diameter of the frame. For a smaller wreath that’s around 14 inches in diameter, you’ll only need three or four rolls, assuming each roll has around 30 feet of mesh.

What’s the best mesh wreath to buy?

Top mesh wreath

Beach Rules Handmade Deco Mesh Coastal Wreath

What you need to know: This beautiful beach and summer-themed deco mesh wreath is ideal for anyone who wants something cheery and different from standard holiday wreaths.

What you’ll love: It’s handmade and features turquoise, gold and black colors. It has several layers and a 24-inch diameter. At the center is a bright wood sign with inspirational, relaxing text.

What you should consider: It’s on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mesh wreath for the money

Pink Door Wreaths Burlap Deco Mesh Door Wreath

What you need to know: This Thanksgiving-themed wreath comes in seven fall color options and makes for a festive door hanging.

What you’ll love: Measuring in at 24 inches, this wreath has the word “Welcome” in the front and center, making it a great choice for greeting any guests. The designer also does custom wreaths.

What you should consider: It is several inches thick, but it’s not as robust as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Summer Spring Flip Flop Deco Mesh Wreath

What you need to know: This fun, colorful wreath is perfect for spring, summer and general festivities.

What you’ll love: It comes with a pair of cute flip flops and has a rainbow-like pattern of colors. The wreath has a standard size and shape, making it great for anyone who wants to make a statement with their decor.

What you should consider: Some of the colors are in short supply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

