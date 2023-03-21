Earth has a limited supply of natural resources

Earth’s natural resources are limited. When we run out, we run out, and we can never get more. Conserving those resources so future generations can survive is only part of the challenge. We must also do our part to not contaminate what we have and make it unusable.

Curiously, many cleaning products are notoriously bad for the environment. Even if your heart is in the right place, green options often cost more, making it hard to do the right thing. Fortunately, there are ways to clean with safe products and still save money.

Cost-cutting cleaning tips

Costs are rising everywhere. To stretch your buck, you have to be smart about what you buy. Reusable cleaning supplies are not only good for your budget, they can be good for the environment as well. For instance, purchasing dishwasher-safe sponges and reusable mop heads gets you more mileage from your cleaning supplies. You can also save money by buying concentrated formulas you extend with water.

How to avoid being influenced by ‘greenwashing’

Greenwashing is when a company spends more time and/or money marketing its product as safe and sustainable than it does actually making a safe and sustainable product. These companies make misleading claims that cause consumers to purchase products that are not as beneficial to the environment as they were led to believe.

One way to determine if a company is guilty of greenwashing is to do a little research into the company’s mission and verify how beneficial its actions actually are. Another way is to look for an Environmental Protection Agency ecolabel, which lets you quickly identify products that meet specific environmental performance criteria. For example, the agency has two labels: the Safer Choice label and the Design for the Environment, or DfE, label. The Safer Choice label helps consumers identify products that contain ingredients that are safer for people and the environment. The DfE label helps consumers identify antimicrobial products that meet federal health and safety standards.

Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges

These sponges are a good way to save money and help the environment a little in the process. They feature a rugged design to remove stuck-on messes and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for reuse.

Sold by Amazon (6-pack) and Home Depot (9-pack)

Microban Disinfectant Spray

BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel loves Microban Disinfectant Spray. She notes that it is an EPA-registered multipurpose spray that can be used on a variety of surfaces to prevent both mold and mildew.

Sold by Amazon (2-pack) and Home Depot (1-pack)

S&T INC. Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Daniel is also a fan of microfiber cleaning cloths. This bulk offering has 50 reusable cloths that are machine-washable and come in a variety of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Three-Pack Mop Replacement Heads

Mopping is great for the environment because you can clean with water. This three-pack of spin mop replacement heads can be tossed in the washing machine when dirty to make them good as new.

Sold by Amazon

Zinsser Mold Killing Primer

“If you’ve already got mold or mildew in your home, try the Zinsser Mold Killing Primer. This EPA-registered primer takes only 30 minutes to dry and can be painted on any spot in your home to kill mold, mildew, moss or fungi,” Daniel said.

Sold by Amazon (gallon two-pack) and Home Depot (gallon one-pack)

Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop

A steam cleaner can also be an environmentally considerate option because it cleans and sanitizes without chemicals. This versatile model can steam and vacuum in one pass to save you time.

Sold by Amazon

O-Cedar Dual-Action Microfiber Flip Mop Refill

If you have an O-Cedar mop, this dual-action mop head features a rugged scrubbing tool on one side and a gentle blue chenille on the other. When it gets dirty, just drop it in the washer for cleaning.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

