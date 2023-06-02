Relieve unpleasant menopause symptoms with these supplements

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Our bodies undergo natural physical, emotional and mental changes as we age. For older women, they experience hormonal changes during menopause. Menopause is when a woman has gone 12 consecutive months without menstruating. Women typically experience this condition between the ages of 45 and 55. The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, vaginal dryness and sleep disturbances.

Menopause is a natural aging process that isn’t avoidable but is manageable with certain lifestyle adjustments. One way to manage symptoms is to take supplements.

Eat foods containing calcium and vitamin D

During menopause, your bones weaken, which increases your chances of osteoporosis. Eating foods rich in calcium, such as yogurt and cheese, increase bone density. Also, as you age, your skin cannot absorb as much vitamin D as it used to. Consuming foods such as fish and eggs helps you get more vitamin D. Consider taking calcium or vitamin D supplements too.

Maintain a healthy weight

You may gain a few pounds due to menopause. Weight gain occurs due to hormonal changes, aging, lifestyle habits and genetics. To lower your risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, aim to maintain a healthy weight based on your body mass index (BMI). Effectively managing weight can also lower or eliminate hot flashes.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise boosts your energy levels, strengthens your bones and decreases stress. As mentioned, menopause weakens your bones, so exercises like walking, bicycling or swimming may improve symptoms.

Drink enough water

Dryness is a common symptom of menopause. With this in mind, it’s crucial to drink enough water daily to stay hydrated. Drinking water can also reduce bloating and increase your metabolism. Keep a water bottle with you during the day as a reminder to stay hydrated.

Best supplements for menopause

Nature’s Craft Herbal Menopause Supplement for Women

This 60-count of supplements can improve your mood, provide thyroid support and regulate hormones. They contain ingredients such as dong quai, vitex and black cohosh and include a cooling formula with B2, B6 and D3 to relieve hot flashes and night sweats.

Sold by Amazon, iHerb and Walmart

Estroven Complete Multi-Symptom Menopause Supplement for Women

Estroven Complete offers daily relief for menopause symptoms. Each bottle contains 28 caplets that are clinically proven to reduce menopause symptoms by 60%. These supplements contain rhubarb and are drug-, gluten- and soy-free. They’re also non-GMO and vegan-friendly.

Sold by Amazon, iHerb and Walmart

One A Day Women’s Menopause Formula Multivitamin Supplement

Get complete multivitamin support with these supplements. You’ll receive a 50-count bottle of multivitamins that contain vitamins B6, B12, D, calcium and magnesium. These daily supplements provide menopause symptom relief, improve bone health and boost energy. They’re gluten-free, contain no artificial flavors and comply with FDA labeling regulations.

Sold by Amazon, iHerb and Walmart

Better Body Co. Provitalize Natural Menopause Probiotics for Weight Gain

This 60-count bottle of capsules improves gut health, eases bloating and limits night sweats. Capsules contain ingredients such as turmeric, moringa oleifera leaf, curry leaf and bioperine black pepper extracts. These supplements are soy-, gluten-, hormone-, estrogen- and GMO-free. You’ll take two capsules daily to relieve menopause symptoms.

Sold by Amazon

Amberen Multi-Symptom Menopause Relief

This 30-day supply of supplements can relieve up to 12 menopause symptoms. They’re estrogen-, soy- and herb-free and are clinically tested and effective among women with menopause and perimenopause. They contain ingredients such as succinates, amino acids, vitamin E and minerals.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

SmartyPants Women’s Formula Gummy Multivitamins

The SmartyPants Women’s Formula Gummy Multivitamins deliver women’s health support beyond menopause. They contain 17 ingredients including vitamins D3, E, K, B12, omega-3 and DHA. The 180-count of gummies is non-GMO, non-allergenic, dairy-, soy-, gluten- and wheat-free and contain no synthetic colors or artificial sweeteners.

Sold by iHerb

Menolabs MenoFit Menopause Supplements for Women

These supplements come in a 60-count bottle. The flavorless capsules relieve menopause symptoms, boost energy and improve brain function. They contain 28 natural ingredients combined into a probiotic blend to encourage weight loss.

Sold by Amazon and Menolabs

Remifemin Menopause Relief

This 120-count bottle improves mood, relieves night sweats and hot flashes and eases sleepiness. They’re soy-, propylene glycol-, hormone- and preservative-free. Remifemin contains milk and contains no artificial colors. You’ll take one tablet in the morning and another at night with water.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Taneia Surles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.