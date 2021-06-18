The best percussion massager 2021

Before using massage oil with your percussion massager, consult your owner’s manual to make sure your unit can. Also, verify which oils you should use as some may not produce the best results when used with a machine.

What is the best percussion massager in 2021?

Whether you are training for an athletic event or you suffer from minor aches, pains or other muscular discomforts as a result of exercise or work, you may be able to find relief at home with the use of a percussion massager. To treat soft tissue pain, you should use percussive massage therapy.

The Therabody Theragun PRO is an excellent percussion massager, particularly if you would like a fully customizable massage experience with an OLED screen and long battery life.

What to know before you buy a percussion massager

What does a percussion massager do?

A percussion massage gun utilizes extremely rapid, short-duration pulses to stimulate deep tissue blood flow. When used properly, these pulses can help reduce pain. While many manufacturers claim a percussion massager can increase a range of motion, there is currently not enough conclusive scientific evidence to back up these statements.

How does a percussion massager work?

All percussion massagers utilize three elements to achieve relief, including depth (amplitude), speed and force. The depth is how far the massage head moves back and forth. The speed is how fast that head moves. The force is the amount of pressure users can apply before the unit stalls. While the depth and force are usually unchangeable, the best percussion massager will offer various operation speeds.

Percussion massager benefits

Besides athletes who use a percussion massager for training, if you are suffering from any aches and pains after a long day of sitting at your computer, a percussion massager may be the tool that helps you feel better and live a more active life.

Concerns about using a percussion massager

Before using a percussion massager, you must first check with your doctor to ensure this treatment is for you. Individuals who have recently had surgery, injured a bone, broken skin or have any chronic condition, such as herniated discs, should not use a percussion massager. Additionally, people who cannot manage their own care or have sensory impairments may not safely use a percussion massager. Lastly, some recent studies suggest vigorous massaging could damage muscle tissue, cause proteins to enter the blood and disrupt the function of the kidneys. It is essential to pay attention to how you feel and let your doctor know of any changes that arise while using a percussion massager.

What to look for in a quality percussion massager

Variety of massage heads

The shape of the massage head determines how to use the machine. While a large, round head is best for larger muscle groups, you need a narrow design to reach deeper trigger points. The more massage heads your percussion massager has, the better you can target specific areas of your body.

Speed range

The speed of a percussion massager determines the intensity of the massage. The best percussion massager will feature a variable speed control so you can choose the precise intensity of your session. However, most models feature a preset selection of three to six speeds that you can quickly call up as needed.

Ergonomic design

The more comfortable your percussion massager is to hold, the better you can use it. If your hand quickly fatigues, you might not use your percussion massage gun as much as you should.

How much you can expect to spend on a percussion massager

While you can get a budget percussion massager for around $50, the better models start at $120. For most home use, you shouldn’t need to spend more than $300, though training athletes can spend as much as $600 or more for a top-of-the-line model.

Percussion massager FAQ

How long should a percussion massager session be?

A. A maximum of 2 minutes for any one muscle group. While the sensation might feel good at the time, extended use of a percussion massager in one location can cause bruising.

Can I use a percussion massager on any part of my body?

A. No. A percussion massager is only for muscle groups. You should not use it on boney or sensitive body areas, including but not limited to the head, cheeks, jaw, throat, eyes or genitals. Let pain be your ultimate guide: if it hurts, stop immediately.

What’s the best percussion massager to buy?

Top percussion massager

Therabody Theragun PRO

What you need to know: For individuals who want the best of the best, this is the top-performing percussion massager. It is designed for serious athletes.

What you’ll love: This model comes with six attachments, a charger, two rechargeable batteries and a carrying case. It offers customizable operation with a smart app and a rotating head.

What you should consider: This model may be the best, but it also costs considerably more than the other items on our shortlist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Theragun

Top percussion massager for the money

PlayMakar MVP Percussion Massager

What you need to know: For the individual looking for solid performance with an affordable price tag, this machine is the best value.

What you’ll love: This model offers six levels of speed ranging from 1200 to 2700 PPM, and it operates at a reasonably quiet level (45 dB). The six included heads are designed to provide comfort to all areas of your body.

What you should consider: Changing the massage heads initially gave some users a little bit of trouble, but after a few times, the process becomes easier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and PlayMakar

Worth checking out

iReliev Percussion Massage Gun

What you need to know: This powerful machine has a limited range of speeds but features a lower price.

What you’ll love: You get three speeds and four massage heads with this model. The high-torque motor delivers a potent massage.

What you should consider: This machine doesn’t have the range of speeds and variety of massage heads found in the other models on our shortlist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iReliev

