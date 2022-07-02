Which Samsung smart TVs are best?

Samsung is a reliable and quality brand if you are looking for a smart TV to add to your home. Depending on the model, they come with many different features (some of which are better than others); however, additional features usually mean a higher price tag.

The top choice for a Samsung smart TV that gives a large audience a 4K view is the Samsung Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K. Consider it if you want a high-quality display for your home theater.

What to know before you buy a Samsung smart TV

Where the TV will be mounted

The space of the room you have in mind and personal preference determines the size of the screen you may want. Consider other decor and how the TV fits in the overall environment. Samsung has a line of Frame series TVs designed to be low profile and blend in as if they were framed pieces of artwork on your wall.

Resolution

The newest resolution is 8K, so there is not much native 8K resolution content out there yet. There is plenty of 4K Ultra HD content and Full HD, though. Depending on what you plan to view on the screen, you may not need the highest resolution available. For more Samsung TV options with different resolutions, look at the BestReviews buying guide.

Smart TV apps

Older smart TVs may not have access to all the newest streaming services and applications, while newer models have access out of the box. If you use newer apps such as those from HBO or Disney, you may prefer a newer Samsung model.

What to look for in a quality Samsung smart TV

Display

Beyond screen-resolution classes, smart TVs do not always display light the same way. Crystal processors for 4K optimize color and details. Samsung’s high-quality QLED models have brighter colors and contrast than OLED. The best options are the Neo QLED TVs, which use faster AI processors to optimize visuals.

Sound

If you are setting up a home theater or already have one, your sound system may be separate from the screen. Some Samsung smart TVs are designed to work well with 3D sound setups, and they usually have good quality sound on their own. Newer smart TVs have object-tracking sound to provide an immersive experience, but if you want the best possible sound, invest in speakers beyond those built into the TV.

Additional features

Samsung’s smart TVs give users access to many apps and quality-of-life conveniences but there are more features to consider. The Frame series blends in and displays a piece of artwork on the screen when you are not using it. Serif models are freestanding, very thin and do not need to be near a wall. Some smart TVs are optimized for screencasting from a mobile device, if that is an important feature for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung smart TV

Pricing varies based on the size and resolution of the screen. Full HD screens cost less than $1,000 and 4K TVs are about $1,000-$3,000 depending on the size and model. New 8K TVs and the like run more than $3,000 and sometimes, they stretch beyond a $10,000 price tag.

Samsung smart TV FAQ

Do the apps and smart features of a smart TV come with additional costs?

A. That depends on which applications you use. Many popular streaming services, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, have paid subscriptions, but you can use all the apps on the smart TV without paying anything as long as you have access to the content. If you could access an app through your computer or other current devices, the smart TV can do the same thing.

Do you need a smart TV to watch streaming services?

A. You can use older TVs or screens that do not have built-in smart functions for viewing your favorite streaming platforms. Devices such as Roku TV, Fire TV and others plug into any TV display. Gaming consoles and computers also can display content on a TV that does not have smart functions. A smart TV has the benefit of convenience, especially when it provides a high-quality experience.

What’s the best Samsung smart TV to buy?

Top Samsung smart TV

Samsung Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K

What you need to know: These 4K Ultra HD screens are great for large households because they come with a variety of popular apps.

What you’ll love: This model has a very user-friendly interface. The QLED display provides high-quality 4K pictures and a built-in gaming mode to optimize the 4K gaming experience. It supports more than 150 live TV channels and major streaming applications. The TV has a wide viewing angle and supports 3D sound for a home theater.

What you should consider: The mobile screen-sharing function of these TVs does not work with iOS mobile devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Samsung smart TV for the money

Samsung Frame Series 4K

What you need to know: These stylish and decorative art-frame TVs allow users to display artwork or images on the wall when the TV is not in use.

What you’ll love: The picture is high-quality 4K. It has many popular applications available and a large selection of artwork to display. It hangs neatly on the wall as if it was a regular picture frame, blending into other pieces of home decor.

What you should consider: Users need to subscribe to access additional art gallery images beyond what is readily available out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900A series

What you need to know: This is an 8K smart TV that upscales lower-resolution images to create the best cinematic viewing experience available.

What you’ll love: The QLED display is very bright and features high contrast between light and dark tones. The AI neural networks process video and upscale it to 8K quality without glare. Users can use 3D sound for their home theater with this screen and control the TV with AI voice commands.

What you should consider: This model is not available in as many sizes and even the smallest scale costs more than $4,000.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

