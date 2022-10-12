The Prime Early Access Sale isn’t over yet. You have until 11:59 pm PT to snag some deals.

Maybe you’ve already filled your shopping cart. Or perhaps you are just now checking out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Regardless of your shopping status, there’s still time to grab some epic deals during Amazon’s second Prime event of 2022.

If you’ve ever shopped during Prime Day, you’re already familiar with the deep discounts on some of the most popular items on the market. We’ve simplified your search by browsing Amazon and organizing the best deals that are still available into easy-to-navigate categories. We found great deals on an Instant Pot Air Fryer, Amazon Fire Tablet, KitchenAid Stand Mixer and more. Keep reading to find the deals you want in trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

These deals are going fast. Check back here for the latest updates on last-minute Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Updated: October 12, 1:49 PM PT

Lightning deals

Lightning deal 1

HP Stream 11 Laptop: 40% off

This features 4 gigabytes of random access memory and 13-hour battery life. Affordable and compact, it’s an excellent laptop for traveling.

This Lightning Deal is available until 1:00 am PST

Trending

Instant Pot Air Fryer: 42% off

With an air fryer, you can prepare the crispy foods you love with a minimal amount of oil. The Instant Pot is a customer favorite with easy-to-use controls and a 4-quart capacity that fits enough food for a group.

Sold by Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life A1 Earbuds: 35% off

Pop these earbuds in and you can indulge in immersive sound without interruption. They’re comfortable in the ears and get up to nine hours of listening time with each full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch: 43% off

The Garmin smartwatch is a top seller for good reasons: It’s stylish, tracks numerous fitness goals and has a built-in GPS. The contactless payment function works with both iOS and Android phones.

Sold by Amazon

Vtopmart Food Storage Containers: 27% off

Keep your snacks, main courses and leftovers fresh with these airtight storage containers. The collection includes 24 containers in various sizes, so there’s one to match most food storage needs.

Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company Christmas Tree: 46% off

It’s not too early to be thinking about Christmas decorations such as this beautiful faux tree. It’s made by a company with a reputation for making quality Christmas trees that look like the real deal.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

This Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker is ideal for making quick and toasty paninis. It’s marked down 30% today.

At only $71.99, this GreenForest Folding Desk is a must-have for a small home office.

This Kindle Paperwhite is packed with features for avid readers and is 34% off.

At a savings of 60%, now is a good time to try an Audible membership.

A Ring doorbell makes it simple to monitor your front door. Buy it now and save 30%.

You’ll save 50% on the top-rated Fire TV Stick.

Tech and electronics

Amazon Fire Tablet: 50% off

Although affordable, Amazon tablets have features tech enthusiasts love, including fast processors, responsive touchscreens and Alexa voice control. At half price, the Prime Early Access Sale is the ideal time to buy.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker: 38% off

Because this speaker has a waterproof build that protects the interior components from moisture, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite music by the pool or in other wet conditions. It’s available in numerous colors.

Sold by Amazon

Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer: 25% off

You can take your gaming to the next level with the Skytech Archangel gaming computer that’s designed to deliver exciting action. The Ryzen 6-core processor is fast and capable of keeping up with the lifelike graphics of today’s top games.

Sold by Amazon

HTools Windows 11 Laptop: 20% off

There’s still time to get an unbeatable deal on a laptop, like this one that’s powered by the Intel Celeron processor and runs off the Windows 11 operating system. Long battery life, a trim design and dependable Wi-Fi connectivity are welcome features for working at home or on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Echo (4th Gen): 40% off

Amazon has been rolling out deals on their Echo devices, and the 4th Gen model is still available at an outstanding price. It’s the perfect hub for listening to your favorite podcasts, controlling other smart devices, checking the weather forecast and more.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

This Samsung QLED TV offers built-in streaming and access to your favorite content. It’s discounted by 30%.

Don’t forget a gaming chair to go with your gaming computer. This GTPlayer gaming chair is a popular choice and available for $109.99, a savings of 21%.

You can turn your room into a home theater with this Polk Audio Signa Sound Bar. It’s marked down from $249 to $142.49.

This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is 20% off and has a loyal customer following.

Try your skills at drone flying with this highly rated Autel Robotics Evo Lite Plus that has a 6K HDR camera. It’s discounted at 27% off.

Apparel and accessories

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket: 48% off

Denim is trending this year, so this jacket is right in style. It pairs nicely with jeans, sweaters and T-shirts and is the perfect outerwear for cool autumn days.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s Athletic Shoes: 31% off

From working out to hanging out, New Balance shoes are both practical and stylish. This pair features responsive cushioning and an injection-molded footbed for all-day comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Simple Joys by Carter’s Kids’ Jeans: 30% off

Made by a leading brand, these jeans sport a simple design with a relaxed fit and comfortable waistband. They are an ideal addition to your kids’ wardrobe that they can wear for school or play.

Sold by Amazon

Fossil Leather Handbag: 52% off

A handbag with a versatile design will go with numerous looks. This midsize bag features attractive styling with an inner zipper pocket for keeping items organized. It’s made by Fossil, a popular brand in fashion.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Powerblend Sweatshirt: 56% off

Sweatshirts are a must for the current athleisure fashion trend. They come in numerous colors and sizes to complement any look.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Home and kitchen

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: 32% off

Every serious home chef needs a stand mixer to simplify cooking tasks. The KitchenAid is a beloved machine that offers numerous speed settings and is compatible with useful attachments for preparing cakes, pasta, loaves of bread and many more delicious recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 44% off

If you’ve never tried cooking with a sous vide machine, now is the time to start. It cooks fast and evenly and produces food that’s tender and juicy. This model is a fan favorite by one of the most trusted names in the kitchen.

Sold by Amazon

Roomba iRobot Robotic Vacuum: 38% off

Not only does this Roomba vacuum do the work for you, but it also has a dirt emptying system at the home base where it deposits the debris it removes from your floors. It needs to be emptied only about every 60 days.

Sold by Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier: 15% off

It’s more important than ever to keep the air in your home clean. The Levoit Air Purifier works with H13 True HEPA filtration to remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, germs and more. It’s also quiet at 24dB, so you’ll barely notice when it’s doing its job.

Sold by Amazon

Calphalon Cookware Set: 30% off

Have your pots and pans had better days? This set is well-stocked with the pieces you need to prepare your favorite recipes. It comes with 10 pieces, including a 3-quart sauce pan with cover and 8-quart stock pot with cover. They are constructed of stainless steel that’s easy to clean and cooks evenly while handling high temperatures.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Lawn and garden

Lanniu Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set: 53% off

This set includes essential hand tools for working in the garden and comes with a pouch for keeping them organized. They’ll come in handy when planting season rolls around again.

Sold by Amazon

Moon Lence Collapsible Utility Wagon: 70% off

Whether planting new grass, cultivating your garden or raking fall leaves, a garden cart is useful for numerous tasks on your property. This one is durable, roomy and collapsible, and it features wheels that are easy to maneuver over all types of terrain.

Sold by Amazon

Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower: 38% off

Snow will be falling before you know it, but removing it from your walkways and driveway doesn’t have to be a challenge. Invest in a snow blower now, and winter cleanup will be a snap.

Sold by Amazon

KeShi Solar Star Lights: 46% off

Powered by the sun, these pretty star-shaped lights will illuminate your property with a soft, inviting glow. You get 100 per pack at an awesome price.

Sold by Amazon

Godboat Tool Organizer: 47% off

If your garden tools are always a mess, a rack will keep them organized. The Godboat system holds numerous tools of various sizes so they’ll be ready to grab and use when you need them.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

This Orientools Garden Rake is on sale for $27.19 and will help you keep your yard leaf-free this fall.

The Mrliance Electric Power Washer is efficient and affordable and marked down by 11%.

The Greenworks Brushless String Trimmer is easy to use to eliminate weeds. At a savings of 20%, it’s also easy to afford.

Fall is a good time to purchase a patio furniture set like this OC 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Set that was $199.99 but is only $159.99 today.

These Gerossi Premium Bypass Pruning Shears will help you get your shrubs in shape. They are 20% off during the sale.

Sports & Fitness Equipment

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: 15% off

A treadmill makes it easy to stay fit year-round. The NordicTrack offers multiple programs for a customized workout. And it folds for storage.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2: 24% off

When it comes to monitoring your fitness progress, a Fitbit is essential. This popular device tracks steps, heart rate, sleep patterns and more, all in a trim design that looks great on the wrist.

Sold by Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike: 45% off

This exercise bike is suitable for small spaces, thanks to a compact design that doesn’t take up an extreme amount of space. It’s easy to adjust for a perfect fit.

Sold by Amazon

Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebells: 18% off

Kettlebells are easy to use for a workout that includes beneficial strength training. This set includes one cast iron kettlebell with six different weighted plates.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Prime: 37% off

If you experience post-workout aches and pains, a Theragun device can help. It delivers targeted percussive therapy that’s proven to treat sore, stiff muscles. And it’s easy to operate.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Health and beauty

Hum Daily Cleanse Herbal Supplements: 17% off

Stock up on these vitamin supplements today and save. They are made by a quality brand and are packed with nutrients to help meet your daily needs.

Sold by Amazon

Baimei Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Set: 52% off

It’s easy to pamper yourself at home with this Gua Sha that many users say minimizes the appearance of sagging skin and fine lines. Results are possible when used just once per day.

Sold by Amazon

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Flat Iron: 55% off

It’s the combination of ionic and ceramic technology that produces smooth results when styling your hair with the Hot Tools Pro flat iron. It heats up in seconds to a maximum temperature of 455 degrees for quick styling and outstanding results.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: 30% off

Studies show that listening to relaxing music can help you de-stress. Bose noise-canceling headphones will help you achieve this goal by blocking outside noise while the soothing sounds fill your ears. They’re padded and adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

23andMe DNA Test, Health + Ancestry Service: 50% off

An at-home DNA test can help you be proactive about your health. This one focuses on genetic profiles to determine which diseases and risks you may be predisposed to, so you can take control of your well-being.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.