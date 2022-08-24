Restaurant Equipment

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
LIVE NOW
Living808
Waipahu
80°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
2022 Hawaii Elections
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Power outage forces state Capitol to close
Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon …
Video
Aug. 29: Little League World Champs return home Monday
Audio
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, selling for over …
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 High School Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
‘Bows Football Final — Vanderbilt reaction
Top Stories
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
Video
Hawaii women’s soccer closes weekend with victory …
Honolulu wins Little League World Series with mercy …
Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 25 San Diego
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting …
Top Stories
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
Video
Top Stories
Get Dirty: Gardening with tips on water use and more
Video
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected soon
Video
Six months of Russia’s War in Ukraine
Video
Farmer’s Market Find with El Gallo
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Journey Ticket Giveaway Winners (2nd & 1st Rows)
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Video
What’s Up Weekend
Video
We Buy Houses Hawaii: Tips for Working with Contractors
Video
Getting Ready for Howliday Boarding at Furever Friends
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Trending Stories
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
Woman held at gunpoint in Makakilo
End in sight for foam and plastic take-out containers
New license for Hawaii drivers ages 72 and older
Honolulu wins Little League World Series