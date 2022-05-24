Which Logitech keyboard is best?

A keyboard is arguably the most important input device on any computer. You can navigate through menus with just a mouse, but you can’t type or browse if you don’t have a keyboard. For that reason, it is essential you get one that best suits your working or gaming style.

There are plenty of models and brands to choose from. But Logitech has been around since 1981, so it knows a thing or two about computer peripherals. And if you are in the market for a new keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard is an excellent choice for typing.

What to know before you buy a Logitech keyboard

Wired vs. wireless

One of the first considerations when looking for a keyboard is the connection method. Logitech makes both wired and wireless keyboards, and there are pros and cons to each.

Wired keyboards don't need to recharge a battery, but they're less portable.

don’t need to recharge a battery, but they’re less portable. Wireless keyboards can be used with different devices, but the input lag can affect your gaming.

Compact vs. full size

Depending on where and how you want to use the keyboard, it might be worth it to consider the size.

Full-size keyboards are what most know, with at least 104 keys including the Function keys and the numerical pad on the side. They are much larger than compact keyboards, and less portable.

are what most know, with at least 104 keys including the Function keys and the numerical pad on the side. They are much larger than compact keyboards, and less portable. Compact keyboards (also called 60% keyboards) are smaller and have fewer keys.

(also called 60% keyboards) are smaller and have fewer keys. Tenkeyless keyboards might have a full 104-key set but lack the numerical pad.

might have a full 104-key set but lack the numerical pad. Foldable keyboards are divided into three parts that fold up to make them more compact and portable.

Macro-programmed buttons

Smaller keyboards aren’t necessarily a bad thing, as you can often program other keys to perform functions. Often you’ll find that keyboards have a row of macro keys, and you customize these to perform keypresses you don’t have a dedicated key for. You can also use macros to bind multiple keypresses to a single key.

What to look for in a quality Logitech keyboard

Backlit keys

If you often find yourself working long hours or in dimly lit environments, it can be difficult to see the keys. A good-quality keyboard has backlighting that illuminates each key. This makes it easier to see when you type, and you can adjust the brightness of the backlighting to suit the surroundings. On some keyboards, you can even change the colors.

Battery life for wireless keyboards

You certainly don’t want to run out of battery life halfway through an action-packed game or typing an important document. That’s why it is crucial that your wireless keyboard has a long-life battery that can recharge quickly. Typically, a wireless keyboard provides around 10 hours of use and is charged through a USB cable. Some keyboards let you continue working while it is charging.

Changing the keys on a mechanical keyboard

An advantage mechanical keyboards have over others is that you can change out the keycaps and switches.

Keycaps are the physical keys that you press, and you can change them out for different colors.

are the physical keys that you press, and you can change them out for different colors. Key switches are the mechanical parts underneath the keycaps. You can change these to be more responsive, have less traveling time or make them quieter.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech keyboard

The average price of a Logitech keyboard largely depends on the connection method and the board’s functions. An affordable keyboard that doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles costs $20-$30, while a full-size typing keyboard can retail for $120-$150.

Logitech keyboard FAQ

Can you connect a Logitech keyboard to a gaming console?

A. Yes, you can. Simply plug the keyboard’s USB cable into one of the USB ports and it should work immediately. If you have a wireless keyboard, you’ll need a USB wireless transmitter to connect to the console.

What is a USB Passthrough on a keyboard?

A. A USB Passthrough is an additional female USB port on the keyboard so that you can charge or power other devices through it.

What’s the best Logitech keyboard to buy?

Top Logitech keyboard

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard

What you need to know: This keyboard is made for typing and office work, as the tops of the keys are shaped for your fingertips and it comes with a palm rest.

What you’ll love: The keyboard has a robust design of a single metal plate, keeping all the electronics together. It has a full-size layout, can connect to multiple devices and the battery can last for up to 10 days.

What you should consider: The backlit keys don’t remain on if the ambient lighting is sufficient. This is a disappointment, as many gamers prefer to have the keys permanently illuminated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech keyboard for the money

Logitech K120 USB Wired Standard Keyboard

What you need to know: The K120 is a perfect keyboard if you are looking for an input device that doesn’t have a lot of frills and features.

What you’ll love: This full-size keyboard has a complete numerical pad and a row of Function keys. It is made from lightweight plastic, connects through a standard USB cable and is spill-resistant.

What you should consider: It might be too basic for gamers or power users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This gaming keyboard has a detachable USB cable so that you can easily store and transport it.

What you’ll love: Designed for serious gamers, it uses pro-grade GX Blue clicky switches, is compatible with Logitech’s LightSync RGB system and has a three-angle adjustment with non-slip feet.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a numerical pad, and even though the USB cable detaches, it’s not wireless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

