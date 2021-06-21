Best Prime Day deals on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

What are the best Prime Day deals on TVs, headphones and laptops?

Prime Day has a huge variety of popular tech products to save on, including quality TVs like the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series, wireless earbuds like the Amazon Echo Buds and surprisingly capable laptops packed with modern hardware — such as the AMD Ryzen-powered Lenovo Flex 5.

Here are some of Amazon Prime’s hottest deals on tech:

Trending

Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi Mesh

If you struggle with your Wi-Fi signal reaching certain areas of your home, the Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi System might be the answer. At just $181 for Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to try it out. It utilizes the high-speed Wi-Fi 6 standard and sports an integrated Zigbee smart home hub.

Sony X900H 85-inch LCD TV

Few TVs have the peak brightness and crisp motion handling of this high-end Sony, and it’s now available at a remarkably low price. In addition, its HDMI 2.1 technology allows for 120FPS gaming using a modern PC or gaming console.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Generation)

The updated version of Amazon’s popular earbuds features advanced noise-canceling features, a small form factor and sweat resistance, making the pair great for working out. They last up to five hours between charges and come with either a wired or wireless charging case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The ultra-rugged case on this full-featured tablet makes it easier for kids to hold and keeps it safe in case of drops or spills. A 12-hour battery life, 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot combine for a highly portable and versatile device.

Kindle Paperwhite

The high-contrast screen on this good-looking and easily navigated e-reader is bright enough to use in direct sunlight, and its waterproof construction means it’s suitable for poolside and even rainy weather, too. If you don’t mind seeing a few ads, you can save even more on this popular model.

Furbo Dog Camera

In addition to a Full HD camera with a 160-degree field of view, the Furbo lets you toss your pets treats throughout the day, making it easier to keep tabs on them while you’re away. There’s even an integrated bark sensor, so you can get a heads up if something is amiss.

Other top trending deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is one of the most advanced phones ever made, and now you can save hundreds on it.

Smart plugs like the C by GE make it easy to program and automate various home electronics and appliances.

To take full advantage of your high-speed internet connection, you’ll need a powerful router like the TP-Link Archer A20.

The heavily discounted Sony Alpha a6000 is the perfect digital camera body for hobbyists looking to break into high-end photography.

Televisions

Toshiba 55-inch

Why buy multiple devices when a smart TV can do it all? The larger-than-life Toshiba 55-inch has everything you need to stream your favorite shows in stunning 4K. It’s on sale right now for just over $350.

Sony X800H 43-inch

The Sony X800H’s crystal-clear display and impressive contrast ratio make it an ideal choice for most households. So don’t miss out — the 43-inch version of this popular device costs $598 on Prime Day while supplies last.

Sansui 65-inch Smart TV

The perfect size for most living rooms, this 65-inch model is surprisingly affordable thanks to today’s deep discount. In addition, its Android TV operating system provides a convenient user experience, and it’s able to make HDR content look better than average.

Toshiba 43-inch LED TV

This competitively priced option from Toshiba uses Amazon’s own Fire TV software suite to access a massive range of movies, shows and Sports. The 43-inch version of the C350KU is just $259.99 for Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you want to modernize an older, non-smart TV, or you’re just tired of your current model’s clunky interface, this streamlined TV stick should do the trick. It’s 50% off today, making it a top entertainment deal.

Other top deals in this space

The Insignia NS Class TV is an excellent mid-range TV at a bargain price and perfect for smaller spaces like bedrooms or dens.

If you’re okay with its 1080p resolution, the Toshiba LF421U21 LCD TV is about as affordable as they come.

Based on Android 10, the Dynalink Android TV Box is a powerful and versatile streaming device with support for HDR and third-party apps like Kodi.

This iVanky HDMI 2.1 cable supports the total bandwidth of the most recent video transmission standard, making it perfect for use with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Headphones and speakers

Bose Soundlink Revolve+

The right speaker can make listening to your favorite song even better. The Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker is only $179 for Prime Day, and with its superior connectivity, capable 360-degree speaker and stylish design, it’s a steal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

If you’re looking for a solid pair of headphones for listening to music, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4. These comfortable headphones boast premium technology, produce crystal-clear sound and are on sale right now for $248.

Samsung HW-T650 Soundbar

Want a surround sound experience without all the speakers? The Samsung HW-T650 soundbar fits right under your TV, creates a top-notch virtual surround sound environment complete with a wireless subwoofer and is on sale right now for $199.99.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker

The premium audio output of this native Alexa smart speaker is accented by the programmable colored lightbulb that’s included for Prime Day. Unlike some smaller smart speakers, this one is large and powerful enough to sound great at high volumes.

LilGadgets Kids Headphones

These headphones are small, compact and have a volume limiter — a perfect choice for sensitive youngsters. They come in a wide range of colors and have a durable braided-nylon cable with an inline microphone.

Other top deals in this space

The Anker Soundcore Life A1 earbuds sport extra-long battery life, waterproof construction and above-average sound quality.

For an impressive stereo setup that’s easy to configure, consider this Echo Sub and Dot bundle.

The novel KingSom KT602 isn’t just waterproof; it also floats and has a built-in colored light to add the perfect ambiance to your pool or hot tub.

For a boombox with such loud and full sound, it’s hard to beat the Aomais Go Bluetooth 5.0 speaker for the price.

Laptops and tablets

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

With just enough powerful hardware to provide a comfortable Windows S Mode experience, The Aspire 5 is the perfect budget-friendly laptop. If you need a new laptop, Prime Day is the perfect time to buy, and this advanced device is only $299.99 during the event.

LG Gram 16 Laptop

Save $200 on Prime Day with this cutting-edge notebook PC. Not only is it packed with top-of-the-line components, but it’s also one of the lightest laptops on the market and sports one of the most impressive screens.

HP Chromebook 11a

If you’re looking for the perfect back-to-school laptop for your child, consider the lightweight HP Chromebook 11a. Add it to your cart for just $189.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is one of the most popular tablet families available on the market, and the Tab S7 and upgraded Tab S7+ are now on sale during the Prime Day event. This impressive tablet features USB-C charging and 128GB of storage for $484.49, making it an excellent choice for power users.

Amazon Fire HD Tablet

The Fire Tablet is a popular Prime Day item, and this event promises to be no different. The Fire Tablet HD 10 is just $79.99 during the sale, so it’s a good idea to get one now if you’ve wanted one.

Other top deals in this space

Smart home technology

Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell offers a range of features that help keep your home more secure. It’s just $79.99 on Prime Day for the doorbell and chime combo.

Echo Dot 4th Generation

Alexa-enabled devices allow you to keep up with the weather, news and more completely hands-free. The Echo Dot 4th Generation is a convenient Alexa device that costs $34.99 during Prime Day.

Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat

Is your house too hot when you get off work? Use the intuitive Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat to begin cooling your house before you even get there. This premium option is only $129.99 for Prime Day, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade.

Amazon Echo Show

Want to stay in touch with your long-distance relatives? Gifting an Echo Show is a great way to make video calls a part of your weekly routine. It’s $94.99 on Prime Day.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum

This advanced robot vacuum boasts a multi-surface brushroll that automatically cleans an entire floor. In addition, it has an extra-large dust reservoir and is excellent at picking up pet hair.

Other top deals in this space

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The intuitive Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is stylish and convenient, enabling you to take calls, send texts and more without pulling your phone out. If you’ve wanted a premium smartwatch, check out this awesome Prime Day sale that brings the price down to $159.99.

Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the perfect way to keep fitness interesting — heart rate tracking and other advanced features make monitoring your health more accessible and more fun. You can purchase this stylish model for just $56.99 on Prime Day.

FitBit Ace 2

A compact, lightweight and colorful tracker like the FitBit Ace 2 can help get young ones excited about exercise and self-care. It’s incredibly durable and highly affordable, so it should last a long time and doesn’t require much investment.

Adepoy Apple Watch band

This budget-friendly band offers comfort, style and the security needed to ensure your fancy Apple Watch stays on your wrist. It comes in a wide range of colors in addition to 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Virtue VT3 Smart Watch

While it comes from a lesser-known manufacturer, the VT3 performs surprisingly well for something so low priced. It lets you read blood oxygen levels, track sleep patterns and count steps, and its battery lasts longer than most.

Other top deals in this space

This MFi-Certified ChoeTech Apple Watch Charger keychain is as compact as they get.

A screen protector from EAJ is the perfect way to keep your high-end Apple Watch face free from scratches and nicks.

Gaming

JBL Quantum 300 headset

Hearing enemy footsteps and other important in-game sounds can give you a vital edge over your opponents. The JBL Quantum 300 offers impressive sound quality and a comfortable design — get it now for just $39.95 on Prime Day.

Apriluna Classic Game Console

This retro-styled console has a massive range of fun titles, an intuitive user interface and costs only $28.79 right now for Prime Day.

Sceptre Curved 27-inch

The Sceptre C275B gaming monitor is an ideal gift for the gamer in your life, thanks to its impressive 27-inch screen and 165Hz refresh rate — you can get it for just $180.99 right now on Prime Day.

Acer Predator Triton 500

If you want a gaming laptop with excellent graphical capabilities, look no further than the Acer Predator Triton 500. This device is perfect for the gamer on your list and costs only $1,586 right now for Prime Day.

Monster Truck Championship for Xbox Series X

This loud, bold and fun game takes full advantage of the powerful components inside the Series X. It’s great for online or in-person competition and looks great on a modern smart TV.

Other top deals in this space

These Insmart Computer Speakers are an affordable and practical choice for turning your PC into a multimedia entertainment center.

Great fun for teens and young adults, Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular games on the planet right now.

This Funlarea Pro Controller is a low-priced and capable alternative to much more costly first-party models.

Part of the reason it’s worth getting a Nintendo Switch Console right now is that it’s almost impossible to find a new Playstation or Xbox.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the most well-made gaming keyboards on the market, and this tenkeyless version takes up very little desk space.

A top-quality piece of equipment, the Razer Viper Ultimate is no stranger to professional esports matches.

