Which Marshall speaker is best?

Even those with limited knowledge of the music industry and all its attendant equipment, you have likely heard of Marshall speakers and their legendary “Wall of Sound” at concert performances. For those looking for a home stereo system that offers incredible performance and advanced technology as a live performance, the Marshall Woburn WiFi and Bluetooth Speaker delivers fantastic audio quality with a timeless style and appearance.

What to know before you buy a Marshall speaker

History of Marshall speakers

Legendary musicians have used Marshall speakers for the best part of 60 years. Therefore, by purchasing a Marshall speaker, you are becoming a small part of a proud musical tradition whose technological capabilities are more impressive than ever before. Check out the Marshall speakers buying guide on BestReviews to learn more about these products.

EU declaration of conformity

As anyone who has ever tried to make an international purchase can attest, you sometimes take risks when buying something from another nation whose technological safety and manufacturing standards are different from those of your country of residence. For multinational groups like the European Union, it is essential that products sold across the EU come with a declaration of conformity certifying a product’s adherence to a set of harmonized and relevant standards. Thankfully, Marshall provides declarations of conformity for 25 speaker models to ensure that international customers can be certain of what they are purchasing.

What to look for in a quality Marshall speaker

Speaker location

Like every speaker model has a specific purpose, it is equally critical to consider what kind of audio setup you wish to create and where you plan to enjoy your favorite audio. To clarify, you should purchase your Marshall speaker based on factors, including their ability to function as either a standalone unit or as part of a single or even multi-room setup. Other factors to consider include portability, IPX-level protection from the elements and battery life, if applicable.

Connections your speaker will need

While there have been many debates over the virtues and superiority of wired versus wireless audio connections, one thing that people can’t argue is that it’s always nice to have a variety of options. While any portable speaker will need to be Bluetooth compatible to get the most out of your music on the go, speakers installed in your home should be able to receive cabled connections for a more hard-wired setup. Many models of Marshall speakers come equipped with both wireless options like AirPlay, Bluetooth and Chromecast and physical inputs for both 3.5mm cable and RCA.

Ease of installation, pre-set audio options and great warranty

Thanks to the handy Marshall Multi-Room app, setting up your new speaker is just a matter of a few taps away, whether you are setting up your streaming room, recording studio, living room or the entire house. Better still, the convenience of several customizable pre-set buttons means that you can access your favorite artists, internet radio stations and Spotify playlist with a single press of a button. If your Marshall speaker suffers from a mechanical defect, a year-long Global warranty with service options covered all purchases, including Carry-In, Mail-in and DIY.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marshall speaker

Depending on your desired features and capabilities, a quality Marshall speaker can easily cost between $300-$480, and sometimes more.

Marshall speaker FAQ

Can I connect my Marshall speaker to my Smart TV?

A. Yes, you can connect your Marshall speaker to any Bluetooth compatible device, using your home WiFi network and employing the Marshall Multi-Room app.

How do I connect two or more Marshall speakers?

A. Simply open your Marshall Multi-Room app, select “couple speakers” and follow the instructions to connect your speakers into a single setup.

What’s the best Marshall speaker to buy?

Top Marshall speaker

Marshall Woburn Multi Room WiFi and Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is an attractive speaker that is convenient and capable.

What you’ll love: As Marshall’s most prominent speaker, this unit offers the ability to connect with RCA and 3.5mm cables as well as dual 5.25-inch woofers,110 watts of amp power and connects wirelessly through AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth or built-in Chromecast.

What you should consider: Users reported issues with Bluetooth sound delays when watching films and problems with updating Google Home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marshall speaker for the money

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is an excellent wireless speaker for taking your music with you around the house.

What you’ll love: This unit features Bluetooth 5.0 aptX lossless wireless sound at up to 30 feet, an iconic design Frequency Range of 50–20 000 Hz, multi-host functionality for connecting and switching between two different Bluetooth devices, as well as RCA and 3.5mm inputs.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with power failures and the auto-shutoff function engaging for no reason.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is the perfect speaker for taking quality audio wherever you go.

What you’ll love: This unit is ultra-portable at only 6.6 pounds while offering over 20 hours of portable music, IPX-4 certification against wind and water damage, solid metal grille and vinyl coating to protect against physical damage and multi-host functionality.

What you should consider: Users have reported units failing within a year of initial purchase, as well as Bluetooth connectivity issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

