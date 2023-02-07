HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i School Counselor Association has announced that it has chosen Shely Chang to receive Hawai’i’s 2023 School Counselor of Year award.

Ms. Chang is a school counselor at Kaimiloa Elementary School.

HSCA said they kicked off National School Counselor Week with a surprise announcement at the school’s daily assembly. Ms. Chang was surrounded by students and staff who celebrated this achievement with her.

HSCA said Ms. Chang cried tears of joy and was completely taken by surprise with the award announcement.

“Being able to celebrate [Ms. Chang] this week [is] a great way to show that the state of Hawai’i cares and appreciates their school counselors,” said Nicole Yonamine, President of the HSCA and school counselor at Sunset Beach Elementary.