BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Find great deals on your favorite beauty products now

Prime Day 2023 is here, and Amazon has already cut prices deeply on a its top products. If you’re a beauty buff, you’re in especially good luck, as this year’s selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Here are are our favorite hair care products, from curling irons to hair dryers, all available at a discount.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT

Shop this article: Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence and CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Best drugstore beauty deals of Prime Day 2023

Best beauty essentials deals of Prime Day 2023

Best skin care deals of Prime Day 2023

Best nail beauty deals of Prime Day 2023

BEST NAIL BEAUTY DEALS OF PRIME DAY 2023

Best hair care and styling deals of Prime Day 2023

Best hair tools deals of Prime Day 2023

Best grooming deals of Prime Day 2023

Products to watch this Prime Day

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best beauty discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money. Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.