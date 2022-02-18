Best kite fishing equipment

There is still some debate among historians, but it is widely believed that kite fishing originated in China. The first documented account of the practice came from Dutch visitors in 1599 to the Southeast Asian Maluku Islands.

Fishing can be done through several methods, as the traditional casting of a line from the shore has evolved based on the angler’s needs. One of the oldest techniques is kite fishing, where the line and hook are attached to a kite blowing in the wind.

It has become a popular method for catching fish in several parts of the world, including the U.S and New Zealand. If it’s something you want to take up, you first need to get yourself the Tigress 88608-1 All Purpose Kite to ensure that your line remains steady.

What to know before you buy kite fishing equipment

Decide on the kite that you want to use

When fishing with a kite, you can’t use any regular or stunt kite. The specific models are called fishing kites and usually have a square form. But different kites need to be used under various circumstances. You’ll need to consider which type of kite will be best for your conditions. An all-purpose kite will remain steady in 15 mph winds, but a lightweight kite will only handle 5 mph winds.

Consider the correct rod and reel

You can do kite fishing from the back of a boat or the shore. In either case, you need to make sure that you have the correct setup for your kite fishing trip. Several rod and reel combos are available, but you might want to experiment with individual components. Some fishermen prefer a manual reel, but electric versions are becoming popular. The length of the rod, the hooks, and the bait can all influence your success.

You’ll need a kite release clip kit

You don’t want your catch to drag the kite down into the water, and the best way to prevent this is through a kite release clip. The specialized component joins the kite’s anchor line to that of the fishing line. When a fish grabs the bait, the clip releases the kite into the air. It serves a bit of a dual purpose, as it warns you that the bait has been taken too.

What to look for in a quality kite fishing equipment

Durable construction

No matter the gadgets you use while kite fishing, you must make sure that they are made from durable materials. The kites, in particular, are essential and need to be able to withstand the wind speed. Fishing rods need to be sturdy to not break under the stresses of reeling in larger fish.

Upgradable components

Many different parts go into successful kite fishing. So, you must be willing to experiment with other gadgets and brands to see what works best for you. Any good quality kite fishing equipment will be upgradable or at the very least, easy to switch out with something else. Kite fishing can be labor-intensive and when a manual reel becomes difficult for you, the ability to change it to an electric reel will be most welcome.

Easy to use with clear instructions

There are only a few things more frustrating than not getting a component to work as expected. Low-quality kite fishing equipment will often have little to no instructions and can be hard to figure out yourself. Where possible, it will be worth the extra money to buy good-quality equipment. These will always include easy-to-read instructions, correctly handling and care, and how to make the best of it.

How much you can expect to spend on kite fishing equipment

The average price of kite fishing equipment will depend on its use. Since several components make up a complete kite fishing kit, you can expect to pay $10-$100 for each.

Kite fishing equipment FAQ

What line strength do you need for kite fishing?

A. There is no general line strength that you must use, as the type of fish you want to catch will determine your line strength. If you target larger species, you’ll need a stronger line, but generally, a line that can support 50 pounds will be enough.

Which hook size is best suited for kite fishing?

A. That will depend on the type of fish you want to catch. The bigger the hook will require larger bait, which will, in turn, attract larger fish. The size of the hook will be entirely up to you and what you are going after.

What is the best kite fishing equipment to buy?

Top kite fishing equipment

Tigress 88608-1 All-Purpose Kite

What you need to know: It is a popular kite that you can use in most windy conditions.

What you’ll love: Tigress is one of the leading kite fishing brands and has a variety of kites available. This model is exactly as the name implies, as it is suited for flying in most wind conditions. It is rated to fly steady in winds between 10 to 15 mph and comes with an extra 5th carbon graphite spar.

What you should consider: It is a bit more expensive than other fishing kites, so it might not be suitable for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kite fishing equipment for the money

Emma Kites Black Kevlar Braided Cord

What you need to know: This super-tough and versatile cord will keep all your equipment and kite in place.

What you’ll love: Made from tough Kevlar yarn, this braided cord can be used for various applications but is perfect for kite fishing. Depending on the diameter of the cord, it can withstand forces between 50-1,800 pounds. That will ensure that your kite doesn’t go anywhere. It can be used as a kite string or for fixing, a dragging line for giant kites, and even kitesurfing.

What you should consider: This cord isn’t UV-resistant and will start to break down after long-term exposure to the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tigress Clip Kite Release Kit

What you need to know: When kite fishing for big game fish, you’ll need this clip to let go of the line quickly and efficiently.

What you’ll love: The clip release kit is the central component that releases the kite into the air when the bait has been taken. This model from Tigress is described as a “high-performance” kit, as it is suitable for big game fish like sharks, wahoo, Mahi, and sailfish. The kit comes with three release clips, three wind-on swivels, and one coast lock swivel.

What you should consider: Some users indicated that it didn’t include all of the components with their purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

